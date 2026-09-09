Cindy left devastated by Max bombshell in EastEnders iPlayer release as fans fear for Priya

EastEnders fans were left stunned by the ending of tonight’s episode, available to watch on iPlayer, as Cindy made a huge discovery about Max and Priya.

It’s been a hugely anticipated week in Walford, with fans knowing there would be plenty of drama surrounding Max and Cindy’s wedding. And so far, the soap has certainly delivered.

Each episode has ended with an even bigger cliffhanger than the last, and tonight was no different as a devastated Cindy discovered a shocking truth about her new husband Max.

Max ended his marriage (Credit: BBC)

Max had a heart attack in EastEnders

On Tuesday night, Max made a speech and began admitting that he hadn’t been honest. But just as he was about to confess his love for Linda, he suffered a heart attack.

Tonight’s episode picked up where things left off, with Max waking up and immediately saying “Linda”. However, Cindy didn’t appear to become suspicious.

Max was taken to hospital, where he decided to have a heart-to-heart with his wife. Cindy didn’t want to hear what he had to say, but Max admitted they had made a mistake by getting married because he didn’t love her like he should.

Cindy was understandably devastated. But when she asked Max who the other woman was, he denied that there was anyone else.

Their short-lived marriage came to an end, and when Linda later visited, she and Max once again confessed their love for each other.

Cindy discovered Max and Priya’s affair (Credit: BBC)

Cindy discovered his affair with Priya

Back in Walford, Cindy broke down in tears in the middle of the street as she realised their relationship had all been a lie.

Jean quickly came to her rescue, but this was when she accidentally let something slip. She told Cindy that Max wasn’t worth her tears and that she had said exactly the same thing to Priya.

Cindy was instantly horrified and demanded to know whether Max and Priya had been having an affair. Jean confirmed that they had, but the episode ended there before viewers could find out what Cindy will do next.

However, with many fans already suspecting that Cindy could be the New Year’s Day gunman, they are now worried about what she might do to Priya.

Taking to social media after watching the early release, one fan penned: “Jean just completely dropped Priya in it. Can’t wait for tomorrow to see how Cindy reacts.”

Over on Reddit, one fan commented: “Okay, so now Cindy thinks Max left her for Priya. I get the feeling she will target her before she goes after Max? Don’t exactly know how but there’s deffo going to be trouble between them. Priya should be careful.”

Another agreed: “Yes, trouble is definitely coming. But Ravi knows. So he won’t let Cindy hurt Priya. There will be another twist.”

Exactly what happens next remains to be seen, but with Cindy now aware of Max and Priya’s affair, there is bound to be plenty more drama ahead in EastEnders.

Read more: 10 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Zoe is dead, but there’s a twist and Penny’s secret is exposed