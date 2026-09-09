‘Smug’ Phillip Schofield ‘positively gloating about the poor reception’ of Holly Willoughby’s YouTube series: ‘He’s pretty pleased with how it’s panning out’

Phillip Schofield is reportedly feeling smug about the reception facing Holly Willoughby’s new YouTube series, Together.

Heatworld cites a source claiming her former This Morning co-host had hoped the project would struggle. Reviewers and social media users have given Together a mixed reception.

Phillip is reportedly ‘smug’ over the reception of Holly’s new show (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Phillip Schofield reportedly remains bitter

The source claimed: “Phillip can’t help feeling smug that the show isn’t working.”

The insider also alleged he remained “bitter” about Holly’s actions during their professional fallout. The source said he believed Holly had not supported him when their long partnership ended.

“There’s no love lost there at all. He’s positively gloating about the poor reception Together has had. He was hoping it would fall flat, so he’s pretty pleased with how it’s panning out. He still feels Holly threw him under a bus at his lowest point. He thought she had his back, whatever, and when it turned out she didn’t, it left him feeling pretty bitter,” they continued.

However, the account remains an insider claim about Phillip’s private feelings.

The same source claimed the response had left Holly concerned that audiences had lost interest in her. The insider said she was disappointed by the show’s ratings and reviews.

ED! has contacted Phillip for comment.

Holly launched her YouTube series in July (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Holly and Phillip’s friendship fallout

Some social media users have suggested Phillip could take Holly’s guest chair for a candid interview. However, the source firmly dismissed any reunion.

The source said there was “absolutely zero chance she would have him anywhere near her show”.

Holly and Phillip spent years presenting This Morning and Dancing On Ice while maintaining a friendship off-screen.

Their friendship unravelled in 2023, shortly before Phillip admitted an affair with a much younger colleague.

After his exit, Holly said she felt shaken, troubled and let down by his actions. She left This Morning months later following the discovery of a plot to kidnap and murder her.

Holly’s team considers changes to Together

The source said Holly and producers were considering new segments and different types of guests. The reported aim is to attract more viewers and encourage stronger engagement.

Friends have reportedly offered support while Holly tries to improve the programme’s formula.

Katherine Ryan, who appeared on Together, defended Holly amid the criticism. She criticised Phillip and said: “I think what happens is we get blamed for the actions of men.”

Heatworld’s source claimed the backlash encouraged Holly’s friends to speak up for her. The insider said they wanted viewers to remember the difficult experiences Holly had faced.

Together launched more than a month ago and is available through YouTube.

Read more: Katherine Ryan puts ‘creep’ Phillip Schofield on blast as she comes to Holly Willoughby’s defence

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