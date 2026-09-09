Amanda Holden made a bold red-carpet entrance at the 2026 National Television Awards on Tuesday night in a cut-out pink dress.

Photographs showed the 55-year-old wearing a bubblegum-pink gown with dramatic cut-outs and delicate bows. The look returned the Britain’s Got Talent judge’s adventurous fashion choices to centre stage.

Bold outfits have long accompanied her biggest television appearances. Her daring Britain’s Got Talent looks have also kept her wardrobe firmly in the public conversation.

Amanda Holden wore a pink cut-out dress for the NTAs on Tuesday night (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Amanda Holden wears cut-out pink NTA dress

Rather than choosing a conventional silhouette, Amanda wore a deconstructed take on a sweeping ball gown.

The vivid design combined torn-style openings with tiny matching bows across its bodice and arms. Silver strappy heels added a bright finish.

Loose blonde curls kept the remaining styling simple beside the dramatic dress. The gown sat close around her upper body before opening into a fuller shape.

That shape created the main drama, with a long train moving behind Amanda on the carpet.

The bows brought delicate detail to the gown’s deliberately distressed effect. Together, those elements gave Amanda another distinctive outfit for a major television event.

People appeared divided over Amanda’s dress on Instagram. One person said: “Looks like it’s been through the paper shredder.”

Another commented: “Whoever’s job it was to advise that this dress was a good look needs firing! So sorry!”

Someone else wrote: “Just because you can doesn’t mean you should…”

However, another gushed: “Wow, you look amazing.”

One person said: “Vision in pink.”

A third added: “Pretty in pink.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Amanda Holden follows her Greece bikini look

Before the gown, Amanda had recently modelled a green Melissa Odabash bikini during a holiday in Greece.

Her green bikini pool pictures showed the two-piece beside an infinity pool. Gold details on the straps matched the bangles around her wrists.

A straw sunhat and dark sunglasses completed that simpler holiday look. Her blonde hair was gathered into a loose bun.

The poolside styling offered a relaxed contrast to the scale of her pink ball gown. Both appearances placed Amanda’s taste for strong colour firmly in focus.

Amanda Holden’s history of daring BGT outfits

Amanda’s taste for bold styling has already prompted debate among Britain’s Got Talent viewers.

Earlier in 2026, she promised more daring choices for the programme’s live shows after criticism of previous outfits. Amanda remained unfazed by that reaction.

She also stressed that teams checked her clothes before live broadcasts. Her lemon-yellow, see-through gown at the 2026 final later divided viewers.

Some praised that glamorous look. Others felt the outfit drew attention away from contestants competing for the prize.

Amanda has faced similar discussion over several dresses across earlier series. However, she has continued choosing adventurous designs for the judging panel.

Amanda is no stranger to a daring outfit (Credit: RV/JP)

NTAs 2026 broadcast and hosts

The annual NTAs ceremony brought hundreds of familiar television faces to London on Tuesday. Programmes from across British television competed during the celebration.

ITV1 and ITVX aired the event that evening. Joel Dommett returned as host after presenting the ceremony four times previously.

Read more: Reason Amanda Holden’s husband ‘doesn’t do anything’ with her in public eye

Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks led the red-carpet coverage for a third time. Amanda attended with established roles across television and radio.

She remains a judge on Britain’s Got Talent and a presenter on Heart FM. Her vivid gown added another memorable look to the television event.

What do you think of this story? Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear from you!