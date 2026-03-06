‘Bring it on!’ Amanda Holden promises daring Britain’s Got Talent looks following backlash

Amanda Holden has stated she’ll be turning up the heat with even more daring outfits for this year’s series of Britain’s Got Talent.

Last month, the hit ITV talent show competition returned for Series 19, where many complained about the first auditions. Some have even accused some of the contestants of setting a bad example to viewers.

Throughout the years, Amanda, 55, hasn’t been short of backlash herself when it comes to her choice of clothing. However, following a recent interview, she doesn’t appear to be the slightest bit phased by anyone being offended.

Amanda has been criticised for her outfits on Britain’s Got Talent (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden teases daring Britain’s Got Talent outfits for live shows

Speaking to Metro, Amanda revealed she’s still deciding what to wear for the live shows — but gave fans a cheeky tease.

“I have yet to decide what we’re going to wear for the live [shows],” she said.

“But of course, there’ll be side boob and leg, anything else that I can get out. Bring it on,” she said, hinting at her trademark glamorous, daring looks.

She also reflected on her role on the show, showing gratitude for her judging seat but insisting she’s relaxed about change.

“I’ve always publicly said, I’m very grateful to sit in my judging seat. If that ends, I respect the decision, because it’s always good to keep reinventing,” she explained. “That’s what KSI brings. It was a genius move.”

Amanda said viewers can expect more revealing outfits (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I’m never worried’

Amanda’s bold fashion — often plunging necklines and dramatic thigh-high splits — has previously sparked Ofcom complaints. Speaking to Closer, she insisted she carefully checks “every outfit” before going live.

“What you see on TV, I really love. I’m always asked about the Ofcom complaints, but every outfit on the show is checked before I leave my dressing room, so I’m never worried,” she said.

Her style mantra? “I think people should have fun with fashion!”

Britain’s Got Talent returns on Saturday (March 7) at 7pm on ITV1

Britain's Got Talent returns on Saturday (March 7) at 7pm on ITV1