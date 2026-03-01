‘They crossed the line!’ Britain’s Got Talent viewers sickened after being forced to watch ‘horrifying’ act

Britain’s Got Talent fans were left squirming in front of their screens last night (February 28) after a jaw-dropping audition had viewers questioning what can safely be called entertainment.

Following the launch of Series 19 last weekend, the hit show was back for another dose of Saturday night spectacle — but not everyone was impressed with what ITV had in store.

Baron’s audition looked painful (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent last night

On stage, duo Baron and Vesper stunned the audience with a performance that looked downright painful — chains tugged harshly at Baron’s chest as the act escalated.

Judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and KSI visibly squirmed as the act stretched past the usual comfort zone, though the live crowd seemed thrilled, rewarding the pair with a raucous ovation.

KSI, however, was not impressed. After shouting repeatedly throughout the performance, he finally waved the act off, declaring he’d “seen enough”.

The other judges, however, were swayed by the crowd’s enthusiasm, and Simon ultimately decided to put Baron and Vesper through.

Simon and the judges were left squirming (Credit: ITV)

‘So dangerous’

Viewers quickly took to social media, many voicing shock and concern over what they had just watched.

“I WAS SO UNCOMFORTABLE WATCHING THIS,” one user wrote.

“#BritainsGotTalent is finally so desperate for viewers it’s literally showing BDSM to minors .. @Ofcom Do you really approve of this? It simply isn’t entertaining & this act clearly crossed the line into Sadism & Masochism,” another tweeted, tagging Ofcom directly.

Others agreed: “So dangerous there’s definitely going to be some complaints about BGT,” one warned.

“Oh good god, I couldn’t even watch,” wrote another.

“Sick! Don’t call this entertainment,” a fourth commented.

“That was really horrifying tbh, so I’m with KSI on this one,” added a fifth.

‘Shocking but brilliant’

Yet not all reactions were negative. Plenty of viewers applauded Baron and Vesper’s nerve and creativity.

“That is what I call talent,” one fan wrote.

“I love acts like this,” another insisted.

“OMG!!! Shocking but brilliant!!!” a third exclaimed.

“THIS IS INCREDIBLE,” added a fourth.

Britain’s Got Talent returns on Saturday (March 7) at 7pm on ITV1

