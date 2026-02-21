ITV slammed over ‘poor taste’ as complaints flood in over Britain’s Got Talent’s Paul Nunnari audition

Britain’s Got Talent found itself at the centre of controversy tonight (February 21) after auditionee Paul Nunnari took to the stage with a daring silk routine that left some viewers branding it “poor taste”.

Travelling from Australia, 52-year-old para-athlete Paul — who uses a wheelchair — certainly made an unforgettable first impression on the panel.

Paul received the first golden buzzer of Series 19 (Credit: ITV)

Paul Nunnari on Britain’s Got Talent

With the theatre watching closely, Paul began by climbing up lengths of red aerial silk — all while remaining in his wheelchair.

Reaching the top, he swung himself around repeatedly, upping the ante further by performing part of the routine one-handed.

But that wasn’t the end of it. After returning to the ground, Paul was blindfolded before making the climb again.

This time, however, he added a dramatic twist — attaching a safety strap around his neck as he spun from height.

The panel and audience looked stunned, before many rose to their feet. Simon Cowell praised Paul’s bravery and talent, awarding him the first golden buzzer of the series.

Despite a “do not try this at home” warning on screen, the performance quickly divided opinion online, with some viewers arguing it should not have been broadcast.

Paul Nunnari attached a safety strap to his neck (Credit: ITV)

‘This is not on for prime time TV’

Taking to X, one viewer wrote: “@ITV You really should consider the potential consequences of validating a guy in a wheelchair with a [safety strap] around his neck. [Bleep]s #BGT #britainsgottalent #OFFCOM.”

“People will try copying it after that,” another person shared.

A third added: “Someone spinning from height with a [safety strap] around their neck is not on for prime time TV. Poor taste.”

‘He was amazing’

However, plenty of viewers were full of praise for Paul’s audition.

“He was amazing, what an inspiration,” one fan wrote.

“Absolutely amazing, such a well-deserved golden buzzer,” another said.

A third shared: “Paul was absolutely great and a brilliant demonstration of what you can achieve if you have a disability, but not sure how it will pan out as a career.”

Britain’s Got Talent returns on Saturday (February 28) at 7pm on ITV1

