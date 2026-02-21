Britain’s Got Talent returned for Series 19 on February 21 — and it didn’t take long for viewers to start airing their complaints. Within minutes of the new run kicking off, contestant Liwei had already sparked debate among ITV fans watching at home.

Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon were back behind the desk. Meanwhile, KSI — who previously appeared as a guest judge — has now signed on permanently, stepping in for Bruno Tonioli.

But while many had been eagerly awaiting the show’s comeback, some fans were quick to question the inclusion of more international acts.

Liwei wows Britain’s Got Talent judges

The opening auditions of the series failed to impress the panel. However, when Liwei stepped onto the stage, the mood in the room quickly shifted.

The 32-year-old performer revealed she had travelled from Taiwan to audition. Aware of the size of the show’s audience, she shared that she hoped for the chance to perform in front of King Charles.

Her act? Balancing a large pot and table, spinning them with her feet — while the entire setup was on fire.

The daring routine earned the first standing ovation of the series from both the audience and judges.

“This is the first good audition of today,” Simon declared, calling the performance “incredible” and admitting he had never seen anything quite like it before.

Alesha described it as “visually stunning” and applauded how “thrilling” and original it felt.

‘I guess Britain doesn’t have talent!’

While the judges were impressed, some viewers at home weren’t convinced. Taking to X, several complained that the programme once again spotlighted an act from outside the UK.

“Let’s see what this year’s Britain’s Got International Talent brings,” one user wrote.

“This show just proves every time that Britain in fact has no talent lol,” another commented.

A third added: “Not even 10 minutes in and Britain’s Got Talent is on a non-British talent — I guess Britain doesn’t have talent!”

‘It really isn’t that deep’

Others, however, were far less concerned about where Liwei came from.

“Circus act with flame is always awesome to watch! Liwei is brilliant,” one viewer posted.

Another boldly predicted: “Looks like we’ve already found our #BritainsGotTalent 2026 winner.”

A third defended the show, writing: “The usual moans about ‘foreign’ contestants on #BGT like it hasn’t always had people from all over the world on. It’s an entertainment show, it really isn’t that deep.”

“Might not be from Britain, but at least she actually came on with talent,” another added.

