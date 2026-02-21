Britain’s Got Talent 2026: Exactly how much the winner gets in prize money and when the live shows start

Britain’s Got Talent is back this weekend – with rapper KSI joining the judging panel full-time after replacing Bruno Tonioli.

But what do winners actually get when they take the crown on Britain’s Got Talent? Here’s everything to know…

The new series – hosted by Ant and Dec – starts this weekend (Credit: ITV)

What prize does the winner of Britain’s Got Talent get?

As always, the champion earns a spot performing in front of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the Royal Variety Performance. It’ll take place at the London Palladium later this year. Not only that, they also take home a major cash prize.

KSI is a full-time judge now (Credit: ITV)

How much is the Britain’s Got Talent cash prize?

The 2026 winner will pocket a cool £250,000.

That’s more than the £100,000 prize in 2007, though significantly less than the £500,000 handed out in 2012 when four-legged Pudsey and owner Ashleigh Butler triumphed.

Magician Harry Moulding won last year’s show (Credit: ITV)

When is Britain’s Got Talent 2026 on TV?

The new series launches Saturday (February 21) at 7pm on ITV1 with audition shows filmed in Blackpool back in the autumn.

If you miss it on Saturday night though, it repeats on Sunday afternoon on ITV2 and ITVX.

The live shows are expected to air in April (Credit: ITV)

When do the live shows start?

Exact dates haven’t been confirmed, but if the schedule mirrors last year, the semi-finals could begin in late April with the final in late May.

Last year, the series began on February 22. The live shows then started airing on April 26, running through to the final on May 31.

If this year’s show follows the same schedule, the live semi-finals could begin airing on Saturday, April 25, with the final taking place on Saturday, May 30.

Strap in, BGT fans, we’re in for a long and very exciting road to the final!

Britain’s Got Talent airs Saturday (February 21) at 7pm on ITV1.

