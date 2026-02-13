Britain’s Got Talent isn’t slowing down anytime soon as Simon Cowell has revealed the return of the champions series. And it’s to celebrate their 20th year!

The long-running talent show returns later this month for its 19th series. However, there is one big change on the judging panel — Bruno Tonioli will not be back, with KSI stepping in.

And according to Simon, the show’s future is all about getting even bigger. Which hasn’t gone down well with fans…

Amanda Holden will be back for the Champions spin-off series (Credit: YouTube)

Simon Cowell confirms all-star series

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Simon confirmed the plans and shared his excitement about bringing back standout acts.

He said: “The same judges will be back. We are doing a champions show next year as well, the best of the best, which is brilliant.

“You get the best contestants from all over the world and you re-compete in a big competition. I like those kind of things.”

The series may still be some time away, but Simon already has one name firmly in mind. When asked about a possible return from Susan Boyle, he replied: “She has to!”

The previous Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions aired in 2019 and was won by Twist & Pulse. If plans go ahead, viewers could be getting two helpings of BGT next year.

Simon said the show will air next year (Credit: ITV)

Fans are not happy with the Britain’s Got Talent news

Despite the anniversary celebrations, reaction online has been mixed. After the announcement, many viewers shared their thoughts on social media — and some were far from enthusiastic.

One commented: “Nobody watched or cared the first time..”

Another wrote: “Will they stop this show already?”

“We don’t care anymore about this show. They need to axe it,” a third added.

One fan suggested the idea could work if changes are made, saying: “I hope it is live this time. The fact it was pre-recorded was a joke.”

However, others were delighted by the news. One viewer commented: “Amazing news. I pray that The Blackouts are on there.”

It remains to be seen which former contestants will return, but with the anniversary approaching, plenty of fans will be hoping some iconic acts make a comeback.

Read more: ‘We might as well leave’: Ant and Dec in shock ITV ‘quitting’ bombshell

What do you think of the return? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!