Britain’s Got Talent’s launch date finally confirmed by ITV as fans prepare for ‘weirdest’ series yet

Britain’s Got Talent is gearing up for another round of jaw-dropping, heart-warming and downright bizarre auditions. And the wait is almost over, as the launch date has been confirmed.

ITV has confirmed the hit talent show returns in just days, with a fresh series packed with hopefuls all desperate to win over the judges.

There is a new face on the panel and a whole new batch of acts ready to take their shot. Excited? You are not alone.

The Britain’s Got Talent 2026 start date is just days away (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Here is everything you need to know about Britain’s Got Talent 2026, from the judging shake up to that all-important start date.

Britain’s Got Talent 2026: Where is Bruno Tonioli?

There has been a major change behind the judges’ desk this year.

Bruno Tonioli will not return for the 2026 series after stepping down in September 2025.

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge left after three series on the ITV show.

Bruno explained that filming dates clashed with his role on Dancing With The Stars in America.

In a statement, he said: “After three incredible series, I’ve sadly had to walk away from a job which has opened my eyes to so much incredible talent and step down as a judge on BGT.

“And whilst I look forward to filming a new series of Dancing with the Stars in the US, I will miss the chaos and joy that BGT brings, as well as all the wonderful people I’ve had the privilege of working with.”

Who are the 2026 Britain’s Got Talent judges?

Show bosses moved quickly to fill the empty seat.

KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, has joined as a permanent judge for 2026.

The internet star and musician previously covered for Bruno when he was in the US. He also performed at last year’s final in May.

Bruno has already branded KSI a “fantastic” replacement.

KSI, meanwhile, said: “I’m so grateful and happy to be a part of the Britain’s Got Talent team for another season.

“I had such a good time last year and I can’t wait to see some more top talent. I’m full of energy, ready to go and can’t wait to make this the most entertaining BGT season ever! Let’s do this!”

Fans can relax. Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon all return to complete the line up.

KSI is back but as a permanent BGT judge this year (Credit: YouTube/ ITV)

What can you expect from the BGT auditions?

If the first trailer is anything to go by, this series will not hold back.

Producers promise a run that is “bigger, bolder and weirder” than ever before.

Viewers can expect everything from dog acts and BMX stunt riders to acrobats, singers and dance troupes.

One dance group appears dressed as The Joker from Batman. Another act seems to feature a giant cockerel costume.

In the teaser, Simon declares: “I think this is going to be big” before hitting the Golden Buzzer.

KSI makes his mark too. He climbs onto the desk and presses the Golden Buzzer with his foot in a moment that already has fans talking.

This year’s series has been branded ‘weirder’ than ever (Credit: YouTube/ ITV)

What is the Britain’s Got Talent launch date?

Now for the big question. When can you watch it?

ITV has confirmed that Britain’s Got Talent returns on Saturday February 21. The launch show will air on ITV1 and ITVX.

The new series steps into the slot currently held by The Masked Singer, which wraps up with its grand final this weekend.

The official Britain’s Got Talent Instagram account has already started the countdown, teasing a ticking clock and adding: “BGT returns…”

Saturday nights are about to get a lot louder.

