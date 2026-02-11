Love Is Blind’s Emma Betsinger opens up about her arm disfigurement and heartbreaking adoption

Love Is Blind‘s Emma Betsinger has shared her story about living with an arm disfigurement as she searches for love on Netflix’s hit reality show.

The 28-year-old retail merchandiser is one of 32 singles taking a chance in the latest season 10 pods, hoping to find her perfect match.

From the start, Emma has been upfront about her past, including the surgeries that left her arm scarred.

Emma Betsinger is one of 16 women taking part in series 10 of Love Is Blind (Credit: Netflix)

What happened to Love Is Blind star Emma’s arm?

Emma made a striking entrance at the Love Is Blind Ladies Quarters in a burnt orange satin dress, showing her arm without hiding it.

In episode 1, she told hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey about her extensive surgeries.

She explained she was born with a birthmark that carried a high risk of skin cancer.

“I had over 10 surgeries to get rid of a birthmark that would have caused melanoma,” Emma said.

She also shared why she chose Love Is Blind.

Emma said: “My whole life has been about the physical. This is the first time I get to showcase my personality. I’m super excited to be here.”

Vanessa was visibly moved as Emma opened up.

Later, Emma spoke more about her birthmark to Steven, a single man on the show.

By then, their conversations had grown more personal, and she felt ready to share. She revealed she has birthmarks elsewhere on her body too.

‘It felt like an elephant in the room’

Emma told Steven, 31: “I wanted to go on this show because I like the idea of removing the physical aspect.

“When I was born, I had a birthmark covering my whole arm.

“It had a high chance of melanoma, so I had about 10 surgeries before I was seven.

“The biggest one was on my arm, but I have birthmarks all over that need yearly checks.

“Growing up, it felt like an elephant in the room.

“It hasn’t stopped me from doing anything, but it has changed how people see me on dates.”

Who is Love Is Blind’ Emma Betsinger?

Emma has been candid about her background from the start.

Soon after the season kicked off, she told Nick and Vanessa she was adopted.

“I’m adopted into a white family from China,” she explained.

In the pods, Emma kept her adoption private at first.

She told the camera tearfully: “I’ve been raised by a white family. They show me what love looks like. But I’m not ready to disclose that yet.

“Sometimes even you don’t understand it until you know yourself.”

When Steven asked if she would adopt a child, Emma paused before saying: “I… um… am… for children, right now I want the right partner first.

“But adoption is a million per cent on the table.

“There are so many children who need love.”

Eventually, she opened up fully: “I was adopted at three. I don’t want it to be a fun fact.

“My parents are my family. I don’t feel the need to figure out where I came from.”

Emma has also opened up about being adopted aged three (Credit: Netflix)

Why Emma is cautious about having children

Emma’s adoption has influenced her feelings about starting a family, a topic she addresses openly on the show.

Talking to Mike, 29, she said: “I want the right partner, but kids change everything. I’m not 100 per cent against it, but I don’t know yet.”

She explained to the cameras: “I’m adopted. I don’t know my birth family or if there are medical risks. That scares me about having a child.”

Will Emma find someone who understands her journey and make it to the altar?

