Fans of Britain’s Got Talent were divided overnight following the news that KSI has officially replaced Bruno Tonioli as a judge on the ITV1 talent show.

Last night (September 1), it was confirmed that Bruno was stepping away from the show after joining the panel in 2023. At the time, he replaced comedian David Walliams.

However, in a new update, Bruno has now chosen to wave goodbye to the show to continue working on Dancing with the Stars in the US.

Following the news, KSI has been confirmed as Bruno’s full-time replacement. During the last series, he stepped in as a temporary replacement when Bruno’s work in the US clashed with the show’s schedule.

“I’m so grateful and happy to be a part of the Britain’s Got Talent team for another season,” he said. “I had such a good time last year and I can’t wait to see some more top talent. I’m full of energy, ready to go, and can’t wait to make this the most entertaining BGT season ever. Let’s do this,” KSI continued.

Bruno also issued a statement to BGT viewers. “After three incredible series, I’ve sadly had to walk away from a job which has opened my eyes to so much incredible talent and step down as a judge on BGT,” he said.

Bruno continued: “And whilst I look forward to filming a new series of Dancing With The Stars in the US, I will miss the chaos and joy that BGT brings, as well as all the wonderful people I’ve had the privilege of working with.

“They truly are a brilliant team who make brilliant television, and I know KSI will be a fantastic judge too, as he’s already proven this year.”

‘The end of BGT’

With Bruno walking away from the show, fans were divided over the news.

“Terrible, TERRIBLE decision,” one user wrote on X. “Anyone but KSI…” another person shared. “From bad to worse,” a third remarked. “The end of BGT,” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, viewers were pleased with KSI serving as a full-time judge.

“KSI is a brilliant judge, so I am glad that he will be replacing Bruno,” one person expressed. “KSI proved himself as as fantastic judge this year and will appeal to a younger platform. He is current fresh and just what the show needs!” another shared.

