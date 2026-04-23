All the stars who were forced to quit I’m A Celebrity on medical grounds from Beverley Callard to Spencer Matthews

I’m A Celebrity doesn’t always see its campmates go the distance in the jungle, and while some bow out for personal reasons, quite a few – from Beverley Callard to Olivia Attwood – have actually been forced to quit on medical grounds.

Here, we take a look back at every star who had no choice but to quit the hit ITV show for health reasons.

Beverley was forced to quit I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Beverley Callard is the latest star to leave on medical grounds

During this year’s South Africa series, Corrie favourite Beverley Callard was forced to quit the jungle due to health concerns.

In Tuesday’s (April 21) episode, Beverley revealed she had no option but to leave the show.

Fighting back tears, she explained: “I didn’t feel very well this morning, I had a bit of a funny turn. They said I can’t come back in, I’ve got to come home. I’ve got to come out.”

Clearly devastated, she added she didn’t want to go, with her campmates rallying round her and insisting her health had to come first.

“I’m absolutely gutted,” she said. “I wanted to prove that older women could do it.”

Earlier this year, Beverley revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. During her time in camp, she was unaware of the diagnosis.

Meanwhile, Spencer Matthews left I’m A Celebrity in 2015 (Credit: ITV)

Why Spencer Matthews quit I’m A Celeb in 2015

Spencer Matthews was forced to exit I’m A Celebrity after just two days in the jungle back in 2015.

The Made in Chelsea star had been taking “steroid-based medication” ahead of a charity boxing match. The medication was illegal in Australia, and concerns over possible side effects meant producers decided he could not continue.

“Shortly after I arrived in Australia I told the production team that I was taking a steroid-based medication that had begun some weeks ago,” he said (as per BBC News).

“When I started taking this programme of pills, it was in preparation for a charity boxing match which, ironically, never took place.

“Vanity, I suppose, had been the reason for wanting to bulk up a bit for the fight. I had intended to come off the pills gradually, but there was no time to do this before I reached the jungle.”

Spencer admitted it was “extremely hard to stomach”, adding that although he initially pushed back, “the show’s duty of care prevailed and bags had to be packed”. He later called it a “serious error of judgement”.

Grace Dent quit I’m A Celebrity two years ago (Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com)

Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears both left in 2023

MasterChef co-host Grace Dent was one of the early exits in 2023, leaving on medical grounds after viewers raised concerns about her wellbeing.

Shortly after, Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears also quit the jungle. She had previously hinted at leaving before ultimately following through.

A show spokesperson said at the time: “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on medical grounds. She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities”.

Olivia Attwood starred in the 2022 series. However, she left in the first episode. (Credit: Cover Images)

Olivia Attwood (2022)

Reality star Olivia Attwood lasted just one episode in 2022 – making her one of the quickest exits in the show’s history.

“As a precautionary measure, Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks,” a spokesperson said. “Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation.

“She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

Richard Madeley was a contestant during Covid-19 (Credit: INSTARimages.com)

Richard Madeley (2021)

Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley was part of the original Gwrych Castle line-up in 2021, but his time in camp came to an abrupt end.

He was taken to hospital, which meant he had to leave the show’s strict COVID bubble.

“Our strict COVID protocols means Richard has sadly had to leave the show as he is no longer in the bubble the celebrities form when entering the castle,” ITV confirmed. “He has been a truly brilliant campmate and we thank him for being part of this series.”

Meanwhile, Lady C is one of I’m A Celebrity’s most infamous celebs (Credit: ITV)

Lady C quit I’m A Celeb in 2015

Lady Colin Campbell – better known as Lady C – was one of the most talked-about campmates in 2015 before her early exit.

Reports at the time said she left on medical grounds, although her representative suggested there was more to it.

“I could see the tension in the camp was building up. There was a lot of bullying going on and I think there was an element of misogyny as well,” her agent Mike Hollingsworth claimed.

In 2024, Lady C told GB News she never rewatched the series but felt the drama “made for good television”.

“It ultimately did me absolutely no harm because the British people took me to their hearts. The British people like somebody who’s feisty,” she said.

Brian Conley left via medical grounds (Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages)

Brian Conley (2013)

Brian Conley was rushed to hospital during his time on I’m A Celebrity, where doctors later diagnosed him with exhaustion and malnutrition.

Speaking on Lorraine, he said: “It is under extreme circumstances and I started to feel really bad because in the end, very shortly after that, I did have to leave. I had an examination and they found I had malnutrition and was suffering from exhaustion.

“They sedated me in hospital and gave me a tablet that would probably knock out a horse for two days. I woke up with a saline drip in my arm thinking, ‘What on earth has happened here?’”

Camilla Sacre-Dallerup left the show early in 2009 (Credit: INFevents.com)

Camilla Sacre-Dallerup (2009)

Strictly Come Dancing professional Camilla Dallerup was another star forced out early due to health worries in 2009.

She later admitted she probably shouldn’t have signed up. As per The Sun, she said: “Before I flew to Australia, my doctor in London was really concerned about my weight because I couldn’t afford to lose any more.

“I’m very lean so I had no reserves to keep me going in the jungle. I wasn’t getting enough salt and sugar, and I started to get palpitations. I had memory loss, my speech was slurred and my hands were cramping.”

Kimberly Davies and Elaine Lordan (2005)

Neighbours star Kimberley Davies suffered a fractured rib during a Bushtucker Trial in 2005 and left the same day.

EastEnders actress Elaine Lordan also exited after losing consciousness twice in camp.

A spokesperson said: “We have given a great deal of thought and consideration to Elaine’s situation and have decided that she won’t be returning to the jungle.

“ITV has a responsibility to all of the celebrities taking part and given what has happened to Elaine on two separate occasions in as many days, and knowing what challenges lie ahead in the show, ITV has decided to err on the side of caution.”

Danniella Westbrook was one of the stars who quit I’m A Celebrity early (Credit: INFphoto.com)

I’m A Celebrity star Daniella Westbrook was the first to quit in 2003

I’m A Celebrity 2003’s Daniella Westbrook became the first-ever contestant to voluntarily leave; therefore, she deserves a mention. She lasted just nine days in the jungle.

“It was an interesting experience,” she later said. “I am not going to say I enjoyed it, I didn’t enjoy one little bit, I couldn’t wait to get out of there.

“One thing I have learnt from the whole thing is I can’t deal with boredom, I am hopeless with it.”

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