I’m A Celebrity South Africa delivered another emotional twist tonight (April 21), as Beverley Callard was forced to leave the jungle — leaving both campmates and viewers devastated.

The exit comes hot on the heels of a dramatic few days, which already saw David Haye and Gemma Collins depart in a shock double elimination, while Seann Walsh became the first to be voted out last week.

But this time, it wasn’t a vote that sent Beverley home.

Beverley announced she had to leave due to her health (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Beverley Callard leaves I’m A Celebrity on medical grounds

Early into Tuesday’s episode, the *Coronation Street* legend revealed she had been feeling unwell and had briefly stepped away from camp.

When she returned, it was with news she clearly didn’t want to share.

Breaking down in tears, Beverley told her fellow campmates: “I didn’t feel very well this morning, I had a bit of a funny turn. They said I can’t come back in, I’ve got to come home. I’ve got to come out.”

Despite insisting she didn’t want to leave, her campmates rallied around her, urging her to put her health first.

“I’m absolutely gutted,” she admitted. “I wanted to prove that older women could do it.”

They were quick to reassure her that she already had — reminding her of everything she’d achieved in camp, from skydiving to taking on tough trials.

Beverley’s exit comes amid her ongoing health battle. Earlier this year, she revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and later underwent surgery to remove lymph nodes.

She has since shared that while the operation successfully removed the cancer, small traces were found in one lymph node. Further testing is now underway to determine how aggressive it is, with results expected soon.

Fans were heartbroken following her departure (Credit: ITV)

‘Poor Bev’

Viewers were quick to react to the emotional scenes, with many taking to social media to share their support.

“Sending you so much strength Bev. Get better soon!” one wrote.

“Poor Bev. This must have been the beginning of her finding out about her cancer,” another said.

“Aw my heart’s breaking for Bev,” a third commented.

“Totally sad for her,” another added.

“Feel so sorry for Bev. Bless her, she has been amazing!!” a fifth viewer shared.

Read more: Complaints pour in over I’m A Celebrity producers’ treatment of Ashley Roberts: ‘Impossible!’

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is on ITV and ITVX every weeknight

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