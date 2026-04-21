Complaints pour in over I’m A Celebrity producers’ treatment of Ashley Roberts: ‘Impossible!’

I’m A Celebrity South Africa viewers have been left fuming after Ashley Roberts took part in an “impossible” Bushtucker Trial.

The ITV show returned to screens on Monday night (April 20), but it didn’t take long for viewers to start venting their frustration.

On the programme, Ashley teamed up with Scarlett Moffatt for a trial inspired by Snakes and Ladders — but while it may have sounded playful, the reality was anything but.

Ashley took part in a trial this week (Credit: ITV)

Ashley Roberts’ I’m A Celebrity trial

During the trial, Ashley had to scale a giant board by rock climbing her way through the oversized Snakes and Ladders-style game.

At the same time, Scarlett was confined to a box, stuck waist-deep in corn and unable to move. Her role was to spin a dice fixed to a rail using only her face, all while the box gradually filled with insects.

As Ashley climbed, the pressure ramped up. Each time she reached a square marked with a snake, she had to reach into a compartment and retrieve a star hidden beneath a grate — all while real snakes slithered around inside.

Despite visibly struggling at points, Ashley and Scarlett still managed to secure an impressive eight out of nine stars.

Fans slammed the ‘impossible’ trial (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity viewers left fuming

But while the pair pushed through the challenge, viewers at home were far less impressed.

Many took issue with the difficulty of the trial, particularly the positioning of the stars under the grate with snakes making it even harder to reach them.

“Blimey! Those stars were a bit tricky to get out!” one viewer commented on X.

Another questioned: “How’s she supposed to get that star with a massive snake on top of the wire mesh?”

“I was thinking the same thing,” a third agreed. Others were even more blunt. One wrote: “How the [bleep] is she meant to move that star in there with them snakes in the way.”

Echoing the frustration, another viewer said they wanted to see contestants challenged. But not set up to fail: “I want to see them struggle but I also want to see them succeed.” And for some, one moment in particular stood out, with one fan insisting: “That last star was impossible to get.”

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is on weeknights at 9pm on ITV1

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