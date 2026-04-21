I’m A Celebrity rocked by shock medical exit tonight as fans ‘work out’ which star is forced to quit

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is thrown into chaos in tonight’s episode (April 21) as a campmate is suddenly forced to quit on medical grounds.

While ITV hasn’t officially confirmed who leaves the all-stars series, fans think they’ve already worked it out…

A shock exit rocks the I’m A Celebrity camp tonight (Credit: ITV)

Mystery exit rocks I’m A Celebrity South Africa camp tonight

According to ITV, the camp wakes up as normal before one star returns with some unexpected and emotional news.

“Hi guys, I’ve just got something to tell you all,” they say. “I didn’t feel very well this morning… and the medics have advised I can’t return to camp. I’ve got to go home.

“I don’t want to go. I’m absolutely gutted. I wanted to finish.”

The identity of the celebrity isn’t revealed in the preview – but the rest of the episode offers a major clue.

Fans think they know who leaves

Later in the show, Jimmy Bullard, Adam Thomas, Sir Mo Farah, Scarlett Moffatt, Ashley Roberts and Craig Charles are all seen taking part in a trial.

Three stars are notably absent – Beverley Callard, Harry Redknapp and Sinitta – leading viewers to believe one of them is forced to leave early.

Beverley Callard is among those missing from the trial line-up (Credit: ITV)

Explosive row threatens camp harmony

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, tensions reach boiling point as Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard finally clash.

The row kicks off during the latest trial when Jimmy shouts: “I’m a celebrity – get me out of here!” – forcing the challenge to be halted.

As Ant and Dec step in and suspend the trial, the atmosphere turns sour. With Adam clearly furious over what’s happened.

Ashley Roberts is heard asking: “So, what are we doing now?” The campmates are then told to leave the trial area.

With one shock exit and a major bust-up, it’s set to be one of the most dramatic episodes of the series so far.

Find out what happens tonight (April 21) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read more: Adam Thomas’ ‘angry’ twin brother breaks silence on David Haye row

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