Brutal reason I’m A Celebrity South Africa’s Beverley Callard quit Corrie; why she split from three husbands; heartbreaking cancer battle 

She’s best known for pulling pints behind the bar of the Rovers Return, but as Beverley Callard gears up for another stint in the spotlight on I’m A Celebrity South Africa, there’s far more to her story than Liz McDonald.

From headline-making exits to personal struggles and a recent health battle, Bev’s life off-screen has been just as eventful as anything seen on Coronation Street.

Joining Beverley in the all-star line-up are familiar faces including Gemma Collins, former Queen of the Jungle Scarlett Moffatt, plus fellow soap star Adam Thomas.

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So, who is the woman behind the soap legend — and when did she first brave the jungle? Here’s everything you need to know.

Beverley is appearing on the 2026 series of I’m A Celebrity South Africa (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How old is Beverley Callard? What has she been in?

Beverley Callard was born in Morley, West Riding of Yorkshire, on March 28, 1957, making her 68 years old.

She shot to fame as Liz McDonald on Coronation Street, first appearing in 1989 before leaving the ITV soap in 2020 after more than three decades.

Away from Weatherfield, Beverley has appeared in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps (2001–2003) as Flo Henshaw, as well as roles in The Bill, Casualty, Mandy and Meet the Richardsons. She was also a regular panellist on Loose Women between 2010 and 2021.

She was a soap legend on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Why did Beverley Callard quit Coronation Street?

n 2020, Beverley confirmed she was stepping away from Coronation Street after 30 years in the role.

Two years later, her agent, author Melanie Blake, claimed the decision came down to concerns over the direction of her character. Beverley reportedly felt Liz McDonald’s storylines were no longer believable and that the show had lost sight of the character’s history.

According to Melanie, Beverley didn’t want to continue portraying stories she didn’t believe in, feeling both the character and the audience deserved better.

As for why she wanted to leave, Melanie shared with DigitalSpy: “Because her storylines were not believable to her anymore and she felt no one was bothered about her character’s history arc, to make it realistic for her to play.

“She actually said: ‘I don’t want to turn up to do stuff that I don’t even believe in. The audience deserve better for Liz’. And she was right – they let the character down and the audience down with her, and that’s how they lost her.”

Beverley has faced some financial difficulties (Credit: ITV)

What is Beverley Callard’s net worth?

After a career spanning more than four decades, Beverley is reported to have a net worth of around £1 million.

However, she has faced financial challenges. In 2023, her company JMBJ Ltd, run with husband Jon McEwan, went into liquidation with debts of around £215,000.

It came after Beverley was said to have been paid £125,000 for her appearance on I’m a Celebrity back in 2020.

This wasn’t the first setback. Beverley was declared bankrupt in 2012 following difficulties with a pub business, alongside medical expenses linked to a stay in a psychiatric ward in 2009 during her battle with depression.

Speaking at the time, Beverley said the situation had been “hell” and insisted misconceptions about her spending were far from the truth, describing the experience as both exhausting and embarrassing.

Speaking to The Sun about this experience, Beverley revealed: “It has been hell keeping everything secret. Since the bankruptcy became public people think I’m a showbiz diva who frittered her cash away on expensive dinners and fancy clothes. That couldn’t be further from the truth.

“I’ve worked non-stop since I was 16 and somehow it all seemed it had been for nothing. We’d come to the end of the road. We had no money. I felt embarrassed and exhausted.”

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Beverley Callard new role in Fair City

In January, Beverley took on a fresh challenge, joining Irish soap Fair City on RTÉ.

She plays Lily, the long-lost mother of Gwen — a character described as quirky, unpredictable and sharp, with a presence set to shake things up in Carrigstown.

The role had reportedly been in development for two years before her on-screen arrival.

Speaking about Lily’s arrival into the fictional world of Carrigstown, Fair City Executive Producer Brigie de Courcy said on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland that “Lily’s character had been two years in the planning”.

Where does Beverley Callard live now?

After taking up her role in Fair City, our Bev moved to Dublin. She’d previously been in Norfolk.

Who was Beverley Callard married to? Who are her four husbands?

Beverley has been married four times.

Her first marriage was to Paul Atkinson in 1974, with whom she shares daughter Rebecca. The couple split in 1977, with Beverley later saying they were simply too young. Bev doesn’t regret the marriage as she has her “beautiful” daughter Rebecca.

She then married teacher David Sowden in 1980, but the pair divorced eight years later, with Beverley describing the relationship as lacking spark. She gushed over David calling him “lovely” but said they “were a mismatch”.

Her third husband was Steve Callard, whom she married in 1989. They share a son, Joshua, but separated after 12 years.

“Steve is Josh’s dad, so again I could never regret that marriage. But in the end he made me incredibly unhappy, although maybe I made him unhappy, too,” Bev said about Steve.

She has been married for almost two decades (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Beverley Callard’s new husband?

Beverley is now happily married to Jon McEwan, whom she met on a blind date.

“When I saw Jon with his shaved head and gold tooth I wasn’t impressed. But within minutes we were chatting away. We went on to sit together at dinner and we got on like a house on fire,” she told The Mirror.

The became engaged in Spain in May 2010 before marrying later that year in West Yorkshire.

During her 2020 appearance on I’m A Celebrity, Beverley even made a cheeky confession about her husband, praising his humour and the joy he brings to her daily life.

She told her fellow contestants: “Jon’s very handsome… He is a mega shag and he dances for me in the kitchen every morning and makes me laugh my socks off.”

She appeared on the ITV show back in 2020 (Credit: YouTube/ I’m A Celebrity)

When was Beverley Callard first on I’m A Celebrity?

Beverley first entered the jungle in 2020, during the pandemic-era series filmed in a Welsh castle.

She competed alongside Jordan North, Shane Richie and eventual winner Giovanna Fletcher, finishing in 10th place.

Reflecting on the experience, Beverley said the show boosted her confidence, particularly as she has struggled with low self-esteem, and described the cast as a wonderful group.

Speaking about how the show changed her, Beverley said recently: “It gave me confidence.

“I do tend to suffer from low self-esteem and without sounding big-headed, because people kept telling me they loved me and how down to earth I was, it gave me confidence and it was lovely to be with such a wonderful group of people.”

She revealed her cancer news this year (Credit: YouTube)

Why was Beverley Callard in hospital? Has she still got cancer?

Earlier this year, Beverley revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

She shared that she received the news just minutes before filming her first scenes on Fair City. However she chose to continue working.

The cancer was caught early, and she has since undergone surgery to remove her lymph nodes as a precaution.

In March, appearing at a launch event in London, Beverley spoke candidly and defiantly about her diagnosis. She made it clear she is determined to face the challenge head-on.

While at at Ant and Dec’s launch event at London’s Ham Yard Hotel last, she defiantly declared: “[Bleep] cancer!”

She added: “We go from one extreme to another in my job. I’m feeling more nervous now we’re here, but I’m going to be very brave.”

I’m A Celebrity All Stars starts at 9pm on ITV and ITVX on Monday April 6, 2026.

Read more: Three explosive post-filming rows that threaten to overshadow I’m A Celebrity All Stars launch as campmate set to ‘snub’ live finale

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