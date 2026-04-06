Beverley Callard clears up confusion over I’m A Celebrity appearance as she’s handed cruel cancer battle blow

I’m A Celebrity South Africa favourite Beverley Callard has spoken out to clear up confusion surrounding her appearance on the ITV show following her recent breast cancer diagnosis.

The Coronation Street legend left fans worried after revealing earlier this year that she has breast cancer, with some questioning how she could be heading to South Africa so soon. But Beverley has now reassured viewers there’s no cause for concern.

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I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Beverley Callard on doing the show

Beverley, 69, has opened up about her involvement in I’m A Celeb South Africa, which airs tonight (Monday, April 6). The timing comes just two months after she shared her diagnosis, leading to speculation from fans about her health.

However, the series was filmed last year, meaning Beverley isn’t currently travelling or taking part while undergoing treatment.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday (April 5), Beverley shared a health update while reminding fans the show is not live.

“Well, I’ve just got to, first of all, I’ve got to say Happy Easter – even though it’s a bit late – to everybody. Not a bad day today, but I didn’t eat chocolate because I just didn’t fancy it. And also, I want to remind everyone that tomorrow at 9pm, Easter Monday, I’m A Celebrity…South Africa begins,” she said.

Beverley was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Beverley issues health update

The star, who previously appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2020, continued: “And I know everybody thinks I’m suddenly going away to South Africa. I’m not. We did film it a little while ago.

“So please watch it because it’s frightening, wonderful, horrifying, funny – it was terrifying, exhilarating, everything. But believe me, it’s great television, honestly, so I hope you enjoy it,” she added.

In the caption, Beverley wrote: “Happy Easter! I’m so looking forward to you seeing @imacelebrity South Africa tomorrow! It was such a fantastic experience! Let me know what you think!”

Fans were quick to flood the comments with supportive messages. “Happy Easter, Bev, looking really well,” one wrote.

“Happy Easter, lady. We can’t wait. Loved your season, I’m sure it will be fantastic too. You look beautiful,” another added.

“Happy Easter, Bev hope you’re feeling better, and you have been resting. I’m so looking forward to I’m A Celebrity. Take care, night, God bless,” a third said.

Beverly issued an update recently (Credit: RTE One)

Beverley’s operation

Back at the end of February, Beverley underwent surgery following her diagnosis.

Sharing an update at the time, she revealed she had to stay in hospital overnight due to a minor complication.

“Update again, I’m home. I was supposed to come home yesterday, but they decided to keep me in overnight, minor complication,” she said.

“I have been home a couple of hours. I looked very pale. The nurses were calling me pale and passionate. I don’t know about passionate, but I am very pale,” she then joked.

“I’m feeling OK I had a bit of a cry as you do, but I’m OK. Emotions are all over the place, anyway, I won’t rant on about that.”

Beverley also praised the team at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for their care, as she continues her recovery.

Results backlog blow for Bev

Over the weekend, Beverley revealed she’s still waiting for her operation results. The hospital informed her that there is a backlog.

“You know when your heart is in your mouth? You think ‘This is it. It’s coming now, any minute,’ and then, no, nothing. Obviously, we were still moving in the car, and I just thought ‘I can’t do this now, I cannot paint a smile on my face again,” she said.

She later added, “I really feel anyone who is going through it by themselves, I really do. If you are, you’re much stronger than me and I’m sending you so much love.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Ashley Roberts’s 17-year age-gap boyfriend and her ‘fun’ with host revealed

I’m A Celebrity…South Africa airs tonight (Monday, April 6) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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