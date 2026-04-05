I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Ashley Roberts’s 17-year age-gap boyfriend and her ‘fun’ with host revealed

Ashley Roberts is back in the jungle spotlight as she returns to the I’m A Celebrity world for the South Africa spin-off – and fans are already thrilled to see her again after her runner-up finish in 2012.

Joining big names including Scarlett Moffatt, Jimmy Bullard and Adam Thomas, Ashley is part of the all-stars line-up as the hit show makes its comeback this weekend (April 6) with Ant and Dec.

With more than two decades in the spotlight, Ashley has built an impressive career spanning music, dance and TV. Here’s everything you need to know about the star, from her age and love life to her rise to fame in one of the world’s biggest girl groups.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Ashley was born in Arizona (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who is Ashley Roberts? How old is she?

Ashley Roberts is an American entertainer, born on September 14, 1981 – making her 44 years old.

She grew up in Phoenix, Arizona, where performing was clearly in her DNA. Her father, Pat Roberts, was a former drummer for the Mamas & the Papas, while her mother, Peggy Lorraine, works as a Pilates instructor.

Ashley also has a younger brother, Jayce, who was diagnosed with a severe mental illness at the age of 16.

From an early age, Ashley trained in dance styles including contemporary, hip-hop and jazz, setting the stage for her future career.

In 2001, she moved to Los Angeles and began working professionally as a dancer, appearing in music videos for Counting Crows and Aaron Carter.

What group was Ashley Roberts in?

Ashley shot to worldwide fame as a member of the Pussycat Dolls, alongside Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta, Carmit Bachar and Melody Thornton.

She first discovered the group – originally a burlesque dance troupe founded in 1995 by choreographer Robin Antin – through a friend. After a successful audition in 2002, Ashley joined the line-up.

The following year, the group evolved into a pop powerhouse after securing a deal with Interscope Geffen A&M Records chairman Jimmy Iovine.

Their debut album, PCD, dropped in 2005 and catapulted them to global success, with more than 55 million records sold.

Hits including Don’t Cha, When I Grow Up and Stickwitu made them household names, with the latter earning a Grammy nomination.

In 2026, the group announced a major comeback tour, PCD Forever, performing as a trio alongside Nicole and Kimberly, and released a new single, Club Song.

Ashley will embark on a world tour with the Pussycat Dolls later this year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Can Ashley Roberts sing?

While best known for her dancing with the Pussycat Dolls, Ashley has also carved out a solo music career.

In September 2014, she released her debut album, Butterfly Effect, via Metropolis London.

Ashley also appeared in the London West End as Dawn in the musical Waitress in 2019.

Are Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt related?

Despite often being mistaken for relatives, Ashley and Kimberly Wyatt are not related.

The confusion likely comes from their similar look as blonde members of the same group. However, they share something just as strong – a long-standing friendship.

In 2024, she told OK!: “Kimberly and I actually were friends before we even got in the group together. So we’ve been friends, oh my God, for more than 20 years and gone through a lot together. She’s got three kids now. I’m Auntie Ashley! We probably see each other the most and we’re still really close friends.”

Ashley Roberts on I’m A Celebrity

Ashley first entered the jungle in 2012, two years after the Pussycat Dolls went their separate ways.

She competed alongside stars including David Haye, Helen Flanagan and Linda Robson, and went on to finish as runner-up to EastEnders actress Charlie Brooks.

In a 2024 interview with Express, Ashley revealed how the experience changed her relationship with food.

“Honestly, you miss your family in the jungle but really, it’s the fantasy of food that happens in there that drives you nuts!” she said.

“I ate camel penis, I ate raw fish eyes… [and after leaving the jungle], food was just orgasmic after that. My first hot shower was like an orgasm, too.”

Ashley first appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2012 (Credit: ITV)

Where does Ashley Roberts live?

Following her time on I’m A Celebrity, Ashley has spent a lot of time in the UK and now resides in London.

In 2019, she told The American that she had “lived [in London] for 6 years off and on”, describing it as “home”.

She added: “I still have a home in LA, but I rent it out because I’m over [in the UK] more now!”

“The Brits just scooped me up. After I did the jungle, I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, in 2012, I felt so much love from the UK. I met some really great people and had so many opportunities here. I love LA, I love the lifestyle, but I prefer my community and my work over here in the UK.”

When was Ashley Roberts on Strictly?

Ashley joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 for its 16th series, where she was paired with Pasha Kovalev and finished as runner-up.

Reflecting on the experience, she told The American: “Strictly was amazing because it reminded me how much I love to perform.”

While speaking to The Standard, Ashley described it as a “magical experience”.

“Every Saturday, going out there and having a whole new style. You’ve got the character, and the costume, and the glam and all the production. It was so rewarding to look back at everything you did. It’s hard work but it’s such a magical experience,” she explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by george rollo (@georgerollo)

Who is Ashley Roberts married to?

Ashley is not married. However, she is currently in a relationship with boyfriend George Rollinson, 25, with reports suggesting they have been dating since November 2023.

Despite their 17-year age gap, the couple are said to be “smitten”.

Previously, Ashley has been linked to former Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice and was also rumoured to have dated I’m A Celebrity host Declan Donnelly.

Two months after leaving the jungle, Ashley landed a presenting role on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

In March 2013, the pair were reportedly spotted looking close at the TRIC Awards. Addressing the rumours at the time, Ashley said, per Daily Record: “We’re trying to keep it out of the public eye. We’re just getting to know each other. We’re having fun, but I’m single,” she said.

“I love both those guys,” she added, also praising Ant McPartlin.

In August that year, Dec went on to date his now wife Ali, whom he later married in 2015.

Read more: ‘I’m out!’ The ‘dirty prank’ gone wrong that forced Gemma Collins to shout ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ during South Africa series

I’m A Celebrity South Africa launches Monday, April 6 on ITV and ITVX

Are you looking forward to Ashley Roberts on I’m A Celebrity South Africa? What do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!