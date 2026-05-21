Harrowing BBC documentary Abused By My Girlfriend resurfaces and it leaves viewers ‘reminding themselves to breathe’

Abused By My Girlfriend is the shocking BBC documentary viewers are rediscovering on iPlayer, with many left asking what happened to domestic abuse survivor Alex Skeel and his former partner Jordan Worth.

The hard hitting film tells the horrifying real life story of Jordan Worth, who subjected boyfriend Alex to years of abuse.

By the time police officers rescued him, doctors believed Alex was just 10 days away from dying.

Abused By My Girlfriend tells the story of domestic abuse victim Alex Skeel (Credit: BBC)

Alex had suffered burns from boiling water, stab wounds and repeated beatings with household objects including a hammer and hairbrush.

Bedfordshire Police described it as one of the worst domestic abuse cases the force had ever seen.

When the documentary first aired in 2019, viewers admitted they were left devastated by Alex’s story.

Abused By My Girlfriend on BBC iPlayer

The documentary follows Alex Skeel, aged 23, as he bravely opens up about the abuse he suffered at the hands of girlfriend Jordan Worth.

Alongside interviews with family and friends, Alex explains how the relationship began after the pair met through a mutual friend at college.

“She was very caring, confident, loving. She just showed a real interest in me,” Alex recalls in the film.

The programme then cuts to police footage of Jordan, a fine art graduate, being questioned over an attack involving a large bread knife.

As the documentary unfolds, viewers hear how Jordan slowly isolated and controlled Alex. It started with comments about his appearance before escalating into manipulation and emotional abuse.

The couple welcomed a son in 2015. Over time, Jordan cut Alex off from loved ones and subjected him to escalating violence behind closed doors.

Alex was made to sleep on the floor, denied food and repeatedly attacked.

Sargent Ed Finn says Alex was 10 days from death when he was rescued (Credit: BBC)

’10 days from death’

Alex describes how Jordan threw boiling water over him, leaving him with second and third degree burns. He was also beaten with a hairbrush she kept in the car.

The abuse was not only physical. In one cruel incident, Jordan falsely told Alex his grandfather had died. He cried for hours before she admitted it was untrue.

Everything finally unravelled in 2017 after neighbours contacted police, having her screaming and shouting.

Officers arrived at the couple’s home to find Alex sitting on the stairs with a towel wrapped around his arm. Blood covered the bathroom and a large kitchen knife was found nearby.

The pair had recently welcomed their second child, a daughter.

Sergeant Ed Finn, who persuaded Alex to seek medical treatment, recalls: “The doctor said that he had 10 days from death. Things couldn’t have got much worse than they were for Alex.”

Doctors discovered Alex had suffered 118 separate injuries.

His mum later remembered how weak he looked when he returned home following his rescue.

“He could barely walk up the path,” she said. “He didn’t even smell alive.”

How long was Jordan Worth jailed for?

In April 2018, Jordan Worth was sentenced to two, seven-year prison terms for Wounding With Intent and Grievous Bodily Harm. The sentences were served concurrently.

She also became the first woman in the UK convicted of Controlling or Coercive Behaviour and received an additional consecutive six-month sentence.

Three months later, the Court of Appeal ruled the sentence was not ‘unduly lenient’, despite Lord Justice Holroyde describing it as “very lenient”.

In September 2023, reports emerged that Jordan had been released from prison after serving five years.

The Parole Board concluded she no longer posed a risk to the public.

Her parole hearing heard she had completed several courses aimed at addressing violent behaviour.

Jordan Worth was jailed for seven years (Credit: BBC)

Where are Alex Skeel and Jordan Worth now?

Little is publicly known about Alex Skeel’s life today. It is believed he still lives in Bedford with the two children he shares with Jordan.

Alex has since become an ambassador for the charity Mankind, which supports male victims of domestic abuse.

Jordan now describes herself as a “digital creator” on Facebook. Following her release from prison in 2024, she shared photos online with a new boyfriend.

Where to watch Abused By My Girlfriend

Abused By My Girlfriend is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer and carries warnings for ‘violence and upsetting scenes’.

A description for the documentary reads: “By sharing his story, Alex hopes to challenge assumptions about violence and masculinity in relationships, and to empower victims of domestic violence to come forward.”

Viewers who watched the documentary have continued to share emotional reactions online.

One wrote on X: “Very few stories impact you so much you’ve to remind yourself to breathe.”

Another said: “Such a harrowing story for Alex. Domestic abuse services are so vital for not only women and children but men.”

A third added: “Absolutely broken after watching #abusedbymygirlfriend. How on earth someone can put another human through what she did is beyond me.”

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