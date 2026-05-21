Last time Jake Quickenden was pictured with his wife as pair ’split’ and fans all ask the same question

Jake Quickenden has not been pictured with his wife, Sophie, for some time, fueling further speculation that the pair have split.

The 37-year-old, who regularly appears as a presenter on This Morning, shares two children — sons Leo, five, and Kit, one — with Sophie, whom he married in 2022.

He is also a stepson to Sophie’s oldest son, Freddie, 10, whom she had through a previous relationship.

Jake and Sophie share two sons (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jake Quickenden and wife Sophie ‘have ended their marriage’

According to The Sun, Jake and Sophie have “ended their marriage but they remain incredibly amicable”.

“There is still a huge amount of love and respect between them. Their main priority has always been, and continues to be, their children, and they are fully committed to being the best parents possible,” the source continued.

“Over time, they started to grow apart and Jake and Sophie have had some long and honest conversations about this.”

They continued: “While they might not be together any more, they are still on great terms and are looking to the future, co-parenting together. Maintaining a happy and supportive family unit together is their focus now.”

ED! has contacted Jake’s reps for comment.

The last time Jake was pictured with Sophie

Jake is incredibly active on his Instagram page and shares regular family updates with his 1 million followers.

As previously reported, Jake recently went on a holiday to Cornwall with his children. However, Sophie was not present in the photos.

In another set of snapshots, Jake appeared with his sons and mother, leaving his followers to question where Sophie was.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Quickenden (@jakequickenden)



“No Sophie? She doesn’t feature on his page anymore and he doesn’t on hers…. I hope it’s just a SM thing. Such a lovely couple and family,” one user wrote.

“Why do I feel like Jake & Sophie have split? I hope not,” another person shared.

“Where is Sophie?? Love the photos and your beautiful children xx,” a third asked.

The last time the pair were seen together was March 1, where Jake and Sophie celebrated their son Leo’s fifth birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Quickenden (@jakequickenden)

Last month, Jake admitted he would be “nursing” his wife after she revealed she was having her breasts done.

“Road trip because Sophie’s getting new boobies and I’m gonna be nurse,” he wrote, adding the crying with laughter emoji.

Read more: ‘I thought I looked insane’: Jake Quickenden shows off weight loss photo after admitting ‘this wasn’t healthy at all’

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