Jake Quickenden has shared a photo of himself from when he lost a significant amount of weight and admitted he wasn’t “healthy”.

The 37-year-old, who is a regular presenter on This Morning, shares two children — sons Leo, four, and Kit, 10 months — with his wife, Sophie, who he married in 2022. He is also a stepson to Sophie’s oldest son, Freddie, 10, whom she had through a previous relationship.

Jake shared a throwback from when he lost weight (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jake Quickenden shows off drastic weight loss photo

Jake is no stranger to issuing regular updates with his 1 million followers on Instagram, and today (April 15) was no different.

In a Story shared on Wednesday, the former X Factor star shared a mirror selfie where he looked noticeably thinner.

“How mad was this…. I actually thought I looked insane….” he captioned the pic.

“But looking back I didn’t also I didn’t feel great… I made weight for my fight but this wasn’t healthy at all and anyone who cuts weight for fights or competitions, I commend you, as it’s hard as [bleep],” Jake continued.

Previously, Jake competed in a celebrity mixed martial arts (MMA) fight against Paul Smith.

Jake revealed he wasn’t ‘healthy’ when he lost weight for a fight (Credit: Instagram)

‘I’m constantly thinking I need to diet’

Last month, Jake waved goodbye to winter, as he briefly opened up about his “constant need to diet” to look good on Instagram now that spring is here.

In the clip, the former Dancing on Ice star can be seen walking backwards with his face tilted up to the sun while enjoying a walk.

Jake captioned the video: “Goodbye seasonal depression, hello body dysmorphia season.”

“One thing ends, another begins #relatable,” he added.

In the comments section, Jake then opened up about his struggle with his appearance: “Suns out – constantly thinking I need to diet and then eat more, and I don’t look great, but always with my top off.”

Read more: Jake Quickenden admits he will be ‘nursing’ wife Sophie as she undergoes major surgery operation

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