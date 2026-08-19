Jimmy Fallon risks wrath of Trump with joke about Melania Trump amid her month-long absence from public eye

Jimmy Fallon has mocked Melania Trump’s reported 29-day absence from public view, turning it into a series of jokes about her marriage to President Donald Trump.

The First Lady’s lower profile contrasts with her prominent appearances during 2025, including the state banquet hosted by King Charles.

RadarOnline reported that she had not appeared publicly for 29 days as of August 18.

During his August 17 monologue on The Tonight Show, Jimmy noted that Melania had not joined Donald at a campaign stop in Long Island.

Jimmy Fallon cracked a joke about Melania Trump’s public absence (Credit: YouTube / The Tonight Show)

Jimmy Fallon targets Melania Trump’s public absence

Fallon began: “Over the weekend, President Trump made a campaign stop in Long Island, and Melania Trump did not travel with him.”

He continued: “People have noticed that she’s been laying low. In fact, she hasn’t been seen in public for 29 days. Trump heard and was like, ‘Big deal. I haven’t seen her in private for two years.'”

Fallon then said: “I understand Melania is taking a step back with everything going on.”

He then used a story about Donald reportedly travelling in an airport catering truck following a NATO summit in Turkey for another marriage gag.

Fallon joked that Melania is “worried that at any moment she could be trapped with Trump inside her catering truck”.

Melania Trump hasn’t been seen in public for some weeks (Credit: Annabelle Gordon/UPI/Shutterstock)

Fallon brings Mitch McConnell into Melania Trump joke

Fallon saved his most pointed line for US Senator Mitch McConnell, who has also spent time away from public engagements.

He said: “All I know is that it’s going to be crazy when we find out she ran off with Mitch McConnell. That’s all – I just – that’s gonna be bizarre.”

The line amounted to a comic riff on their separate absences. There is no evidence in the report of any relationship between Melania and McConnell.

Melania Trump adviser promises Washington appearance

Despite the speculation around Melania’s whereabouts, her senior adviser Marc Beckman has signalled that she will make a public appearance in Washington, D.C.

According to RadarOnline, Beckman said: “No first lady has done anything like this, and, again, she’ll be breaking ground in Washington, D.C., next week… It’s going to be very eye-catching. The whole world will see it.”

The promised appearance would bring Melania back into the spotlight after weeks of public attention surrounding her low profile.

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