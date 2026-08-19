Hayden Panettiere appears almost naked in a bathtub for an emotional PETA campaign filmed weeks before her death at the age of 36.

The Heroes and Nashville star died in Greenville, South Carolina, on Sunday. First responders could not revive her after attending the property. Authorities are still investigating Hayden’s death, with no official cause confirmed.

PETA released the finished campaign on Tuesday. In the video, Hayden uses the confined space of a bathtub to illustrate the conditions dolphins and whales face in marine amusement parks.

The newly released PETA film provides a glimpse of Hayden in one of her final campaigns, using her public profile to support a cause she had championed since her teenage years.

Hayden Panettiere poses in a bathtub for PETA (Credit: YouTube/PETA)

One of Hayden Panettiere’s final campaigns for PETA

In the campaign video, Hayden looks directly at the camera as she says: “Imagine spending your entire life in a bathtub. That’s what it’s like for dolphins and whales in tiny tanks at marine amusement parks.”

The actress then asks viewers to consider how captivity may affect the animals. She says: “Can you imagine their frustration, their trauma, their depression? All that’s important and crucial for their well-being is ripped away.”

Hayden also tells viewers: “We can end this. You and me.”

She concludes the video: “Together, we can end this cruelty. Thank you.”

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Her work for marine animals stretched back almost two decades. In 2007, Hayden joined activists confronting dolphin hunters off the coast of Taiji in Japan. The events featured in the 2009 documentary The Cove, which won the Oscar for best documentary feature.

She also worked with the Whaleman Foundation and regularly spoke out against marine mammal captivity.

Hayden Panettiere is emotional in the PETA campaign (Credit: YouTube/PETA)

PETA pays tribute to Hayden Panettiere

A PETA representative told Page Six that the campaign shoot took place on July 22. The representative also described Hayden as “wonderful” on set.

PETA senior vice president Lisa Lange later honoured the actress in a statement. She said: “Hayden Panettiere became a household name playing a hero on TV, but to animals, she was the real deal.”

Lange added: “The world has lost a kind soul and the animals a fierce ally, and everyone at PETA holds her memory close.”

The charity described the video as Hayden’s “last act of kindness” and released it as a tribute to her years of animal welfare work.

Hayden Panettiere’s cause of death remains unconfirmed

Authorities have not established Hayden’s official cause of death. TMZ reported that a 911 call referenced a possible overdose and cardiac arrest, but toxicology findings remain outstanding.

Officials said an autopsy found “no signs of trauma” that would have contributed to her death.

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