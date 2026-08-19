Louise Minchin has shared a positive poolside update in a bikini as she continues to recover from frostbite.

The former BBC Breakfast star, 57, revealed that her injured toes still prevent her from swimming normally.

However, an inflatable lounger has allowed Louise to enjoy the water without fully immersing her injured foot. Her cheerful post mixes a glamorous summer moment with an honest account of healing.

Louise’s new Instagram pictures show her relaxing on the lounger with her bandaged toe visible. She wore sunglasses and a beach hat while holding a book in front of her. A second photograph showed the presenter sunbathing in a turquoise bikini.

She captioned the post: “Of all the summers not to be able to swim because of my still healing frostbitten toes, 2026 has been challenging, but after some testing I’ve discovered a way to be in the water without being ‘in’ the water, it’s not as easy as it looks in the first photo!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Minchin (@louiseminchin)

Why Louise Minchin cannot swim normally as she poses in bikini

Louise suffered frostbite earlier in 2026 while attempting the Inuvik Weekend Warrior Fat Bike Challenge. She had planned to cycle 300 miles over three days in the Arctic Circle to raise money for The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

The extreme conditions forced her to abandon the attempt and seek urgent medical care. Explaining the decision to followers, Louise wrote: “We did around 140k in temperatures as low as -40 degrees.”

She said the combination of wind and low temperatures made continuing too dangerous, despite the preparations for the challenge. Louise added: “Turns out we were right to stop.”

Louise underwent treatment in Canada before returning to the UK to continue her recovery. In a later update, she announced that she had left hospital in time for Easter.

She wrote: “I am out of hospital in time for Easter thank goodness.”

The presenter also thanked those who had sent messages and expressed her gratitude to the medical teams who cared for her in Canada and the UK. She told them: “I am incredibly grateful for the care you have all given me.”

Louise Minchin opened up about her challenging summer (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Louise reveals her pool workaround

Louise has now found a practical way to make the most of summer while her toes continue to heal. Discussing the pool pictures on Instagram, she said 2026 had proved challenging because she remained unable to swim.

After some testing, Louise discovered that the lilo allowed her to be in the water without fully getting into it. She admitted that balancing on the inflatable was not as easy as the first photograph made it appear.

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The former BBC Breakfast presenter also found a light-hearted reason to celebrate her coordinated poolside look. She wrote: “But I was very pleased I managed to match my bikini, to my book and my lilo!”

Her latest update makes clear that the frostbite still affects what she can do. Nevertheless, Louise has adapted her summer plans and found a way to enjoy the pool while her recovery continues.

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