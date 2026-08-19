Brooklyn Beckham has shared a sweet poolside kiss with his pet dog in his latest Instagram update amid his family feud.

The aspiring chef, 27, posted a carousel of pictures on Tuesday. One image showed a tattooed Brooklyn reaching from the pool to kiss his pooch. Another captured the dog in the middle of a yawn.

The affectionate snaps continue a pet-heavy streak on social media for Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz. The couple previously created an Instagram account for their four poodles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

Brooklyn Beckham shares home-life photos amid family feud

Brooklyn’s post also gave followers a glimpse at his business interests and the decorative details inside his home.

A bowl of Cloud 23-branded matchboxes featured in one image, putting his hot sauce brand in the spotlight once again. The carousel also included a nude white statue displayed in one corner of the property.

Wine played a major part in the update, too. Brooklyn showed several crates of BOND Pluribus from California’s Napa Valley. MailOnline reports that bottles typically cost around £800 each.

Another shot focused on corks collected from opened bottles. These included some from Avaline, Cameron Diaz’s wine brand.

The varied selection offered snapshots of Brooklyn’s interests, from his pets and art to wine and his food brand. However, the poolside moment with his dog provided the post’s cutest image.

In the comments, however, some trolls flooded the section with comments about Brooklyn’s strained relationship with his family.

One person said: “He would rather kiss dogs than to fix his relationship with his family.”

Another wrote: “Call your parents.”

A third added: “They hate the family but use the surname.”

Others defended Brooklyn against the trolling. One insisted: “Oh my god, he’s an adult and makes his own choices. We don’t know anything about what happened.”

Another wrote: “Stop obsessing over people you don’t know.”

Brooklyn Beckham has cut contact with his parents, David and Victoria (Credit: Zak Hussein)

Brooklyn and Nicola return from South of France trip

The Instagram update follows Brooklyn and Nicola’s recent time in the South of France. MailOnline reports that the married couple later returned to New York City, where they arrived hand in hand for lunch at Nobu.

During their European trip, Brooklyn and Nicola spent time with his godfather, Sir Elton John. They joined Sir Elton and Mr Furnish aboard a yacht off the French coast.

Elton has known the Beckham family for decades. David Beckham has affectionately referred to the musician as “Uncle Elton”.

Brooklyn with his wife, Nicola Peltz (Credit: Zak Hussein)

Brooklyn and Nicola also visited St Tropez shortly before David and Victoria Beckham appeared in the same resort. The two parties reportedly came within a short distance of each other during their separate outings, although no encounter took place.

Meanwhile, David and Victoria continued their Mediterranean holiday with their younger children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Brooklyn reportedly missed the family’s annual yacht trip for a second consecutive year amid his estrangement from his parents and siblings.

Read more: Cruz Beckham shares photo with brother Brooklyn as fans rally around amid family feud

Earlier this year, he hit out at his parents in a lengthy social media statement. He accused his parents of trying to to “ruin” his relationship with his wife Nicola. He also insisted he didn’t want to reconcile.

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