New Strictly pro Maddie Ingoldsby hits back after trolling over her facial scar: ‘It’s part of me’

Maddie Ingoldsby’s defiant message about her facial scar has resurfaced during her first Strictly Come Dancing series. She posted the TikTok in November 2025, responding to a question about whether she would remove the scar.

The 21-year-old joined Strictly Come Dancing as a new professional earlier this year. She is now competing with celebrity dance partner Cach Mercer.

Her answer was short but firm: “I love this trend, it’s a part of me now.” Fans quickly backed her message and praised the dancer’s appearance.

Maddie Ingoldsby explains her view of the scar

The video showed Maddie’s scar clearly, while on-screen wording raised the possibility of having it removed. Maddie did not share how she got the scar. Instead, she centred the post on acceptance and described the mark as part of her.

She titled the clip Embracing Scars: A Personal Journey of Acceptance.

“How did it happen?” one follower asked in the comment section. “Survived a shark attack,” Maddie quipped.

One supporter praised her individuality. “I actually think it’s beautiful, uniqueness in a world so desperate for everyone to look the same as everyone else.”

Another fan added: “You are perfect because you are unique!”

Others said the scar made her distinctive, called her gorgeous, or admitted they had not noticed it.

Maddie addressed her scar in a TikTok (Credit: BBC)

Maddie Ingoldsby’s route to Strictly Come Dancing

Long before joining the professional line-up, Maddie had already experienced the Strictly ballroom as a child. She performed in a troupe routine on the BBC programme when she was 11.

At the time, she met Tess Daly, Claudia Winkleman and the judging panel. She also named dancers AJ Pritchard and Chloe Hewitt as her favourites.

She later recalled enjoying the chance to watch the professionals and celebrities. That appearance introduced her to the show’s world years before she joined its professional ranks.

Her dance career started even earlier. Maddie has performed since age six and entered competitions from 11.

The dancer comes from Henley, Oxfordshire, and attended Redroofs Theatre School in Maidenhead. She also appeared in the 2019 festive film Last Christmas.

That role saw her play the younger Kate, the lead character portrayed by Emilia Clarke. The competition now marks her latest step from childhood performer to Strictly professional.

Meanwhile, her earlier TikTok leaves no doubt about her own view. The scar is part of her, and fans backed that message.

Read more: Matt Willis insists wife Emma is ‘perfect’ for Strictly hosting gig amid criticism over new presenters

Catch Maddie on Strictly tonight (Saturday, October 3) from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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