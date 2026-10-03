Matt Willis insists wife Emma is ‘perfect’ for Strictly hosting gig amid criticism over new presenters

Matt Willis has branded wife Emma Willis “perfect” for Strictly Come Dancing as the show’s new presenting line-up faces criticism.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Matt revealed that the BBC role was an unexpected opportunity for Emma, despite her wanting the job.

His comments came as Emma made her Strictly debut alongside Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe, with the revamped hosting format receiving a mixed response from viewers.

While Emma has largely received praise for her presenting, some fans have questioned the decision to have three presenters on the show.

Matt’s interview was conducted two days before Emma’s first appearance in the ballroom.

“She’s really happy, really excited,” he said.

Emma has been praised so far (Credit: BBC)

Matt Willis says Emma loves Strictly

Matt said Emma had really wanted the Strictly job, but had been nervous about openly admitting that she was hoping to land it.

He said: “Strictly was a curveball. Taking the biggest job on TV was not on our bingo card for 2026, but I’m so proud of her. And if anyone can do it, it’s her. I’m stoked for her, she’s perfect for it, and loves the show so much.”

The comments make clear just how much support Emma has from her husband as she takes on one of the biggest presenting jobs on British television.

Emma is now fronting the programme alongside comedian Josh and professional dancer Johannes.

Josh joined Emma on the dancefloor during the live show, while Johannes took charge of interviews with contestants from the auditorium.

Matt defended Emma (Credit: Cover Images)

Emma Willis shares message after criticism

Emma appeared to address the public reaction on Tuesday when she shared a series of behind-the-scenes Strictly pictures on Instagram.

Alongside the snaps, the presenter wrote: “You’ll get judged either way, so may as well pick the fun option.”

She did not directly name any critics or refer to specific complaints about the programme.

The post was also met with plenty of support, with Johannes among those leaving a heart emoji in the comments.

However, much of the criticism surrounding the new presenting line-up has been directed towards Josh.

Some social media users questioned his role on the show, while others pointed to two missed cues during the live programme.

Emma, meanwhile, has avoided most of the criticism aimed at the revamped presenting format.

The viewing figures for Strictly have dropped (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing ratings fall for live show

The first live Strictly show also saw its viewing figures fall compared with the equivalent episode in 2025.

A reported 4.8 million viewers tuned in, down from 6.2 million for the first live show last year. The 2026 live episode also attracted fewer viewers than September’s pre-recorded launch.

It was the first time since 2019 that the first live show had rated below the launch programme. The launch itself peaked at 5.8 million, slightly ahead of the 5.6 million peak recorded in 2025. However, the average audience fell from 5.4 million to 5.3 million year on year.

With the new presenting team still finding its feet, the trio remains under scrutiny during their first series together. Matt, however, has made his feelings about Emma’s role very clear.

Read more: New Strictly host Johannes Radebe admits he ‘cried’ during rehearsals as he explains why

Strictly continues tonight (Saturday, October 3) from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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