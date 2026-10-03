Celebrity Traitors fans express fears for Richard E Grant following episode 2

Celebrity Traitors fans have been left fearing the worst for Richard E. Grant after the actor appeared to put himself in the firing line.

Last night’s episode (Friday, October 2) ended with the 69-year-old seemingly facing banishment, after he made a major blunder just minutes after Claudia Winkleman chose him to be a Traitor.

Richard made a major blunder (Credit: BBC)

Richard E. Grant admits to being a Traitor on Celebrity Traitors

The fallout from Richard’s huge slip-up continued during last night’s episode.

During Thursday’s opening episode (October 1), Richard had made no secret of his desire to become a Traitor before Claudia picked him for the role.

But the Oscar-nominated actor soon found himself struggling to keep his new status under wraps.

While chatting to Joe Lycett at the bar shortly afterwards, Richard simply told him that he was a Traitor.

“What are you?” Joe asked. “Traitor,” Richard replied. A stunned Joe then asked, “You’re what?”

“Traitor,” Richard repeated. “Are you?!” Joe asked. “Yeah,” Richard said, laughing. “Right,” Joe replied.

“What’s the point of being in the game if you’re not, you know?” Richard then said.

The actor later tried to backtrack, explaining that he had been attempting to manifest becoming a Traitor in the hope that he would eventually be recruited. However, his fellow celebrities weren’t convinced.

Is Richard’s time up? (Credit: BBC)

Richard at risk

Last night’s episode also saw the first roundtable of the series take place.

Several names were discussed, including Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Hannah Fry and Bella Ramsey, but the conversation repeatedly returned to Richard.

“I think, Richard, you’ve given all of us a problem,” Romesh Ranganathan said. “Because, by doing that [admitting he’s a Traitor] was a big mistake by you. I feel like you’ve forced our hand; that’s the honest truth of it.”

Bella Ramsay also criticised Richard for seemingly not being “invested” in pretending to be a Faithful or trying to work out who the Traitors are.

“It’s too obvious,” comedian Joanne McNally protested while defending Richard.

The episode ended with Claudia telling the celebrities that their time for talking was over. However, fans will have to wait until next week to discover whether Richard is actually banished. Argh!

We find out next week if Richard gets banished (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors fans fear for Richard E. Grant

With Richard seemingly in serious danger of being banished, fans have taken to X to share their fears for the star.

“If Richard gets voted off, I’m gonna be gutted,” one fan tweeted.

“Got a bad feeling Richard will get voted out at the Round Table but am gutted. He is SO entertaining & the series will be worse off if we lose him this early,” another said.

“I’m gutted to say I think Richard is in trouble,” a third wrote.

“I am so gutted for Richard, messing a dream up so easily and so quickly,” another added.

“I’m gonna be gutted if they banish Richard; the man is just so happy to be there; don’t take his dream away,” a fifth said.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors’ Richard E Grant and Maya Jama slammed for ‘big mistake’ by Traitors winner

The Celebrity Traitors continues on Thursday, October 8 from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.