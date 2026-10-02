Celebrity Traitors’ Joe Lycett accused of ‘pretending’ to be concerned about co-star Julie Hesmondhalgh’s future on show

Celebrity Traitors star Joe Lycett has already found himself under the microscope, with former Traitors winner Rachel Duffy questioning his first big move.

Rachel, who won The Traitors 2026 alongside Stephen Libby, believes Joe may have been thinking several steps ahead from the moment he entered Ardross Castle.

The comedian appeared concerned when the celebrities were asked to name the most trustworthy person among them.

Joe Lycett has been called out for a ‘fake’ move by Traitors winner Rachel Duffy (Credit: BBC)

But Rachel is not buying the idea that Joe was simply trying to protect his fellow contestant.

Celebrity Traitors’ Joe Lycett accused of being ‘fake’

Rachel joined Stephen on The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked after watching the first episode.

The pair know exactly how quickly the game can turn, having fought their way through The Traitors 2026 together earlier this year.

That experience has left Rachel looking closely at the contestants’ behaviour.

And Joe’s reaction to Julie Hesmondhalgh immediately caught her attention.

The celebrities were gathered in the chapel when Claudia gave them a “task”.

“I would like you to decide right now who is the most trustworthy amongst you,” she told them.

The group quickly agreed that former Coronation Street star Julie was the obvious choice.

Joe then suddenly interrupted.

“But hang on, can I just? We don’t know what this means. Does this mean does Julie go in the coffin and do we want that?” he asked.

The group continued to name Julie, but Joe protested again.

“No, no, no, no,” he said.

Julie appeared grateful for the intervention, replying: “Thanks, Joe, for trying.”

Rachel doesn’t believe his concerns about Julie in the chapel was sincere (Credit: BBC)

As it happened, Claudia had something very different planned for Julie.

The presenter gave her two shields, both capable of protecting someone from the first murder.

Julie kept one and was allowed to hand the second to another celebrity.

And she knew exactly who deserved it.

“I am going to give the shield to the person who very, very desperately did not want me to end up in the coffin. Joe Lycett.”

Rachel Duffy brands Joe ‘strategic’ for Julie gesture

Rachel watched the exchange and saw something very different from a genuine act of concern.

She suggested Joe had spotted an opportunity to build an early alliance with one of the most trusted people in the castle.

“I think that was strategic by Joe. If someone is saying she’s the most trustworthy and it’s a consensus that this person is a really lovely person, you could go, ‘I’ll stick up for them here’. And he obviously benefited from that decision.

“I don’t know Joe, but I would be thinking that it’s the perfect time to cement, ‘Aw, we’ll look after her’.”

Joe’s actions certainly paid off, with Julie choosing to hand him her precious second shield.

But viewers watching at home had a rather different take on their interaction.

Fans on X quickly began celebrating the pair, with some already predicting that Joe and Julie could become one of the standout friendships of the series.

One wrote: “Joe Lycett giving Queen o’ North Julie Hes the proper respect.”

Another said: “Living for the Julie and Joe friendship already.”

A third added: “Julie and Joe are going to be an iconic friendship..”

Was Joe genuinely worried about Julie, or did he spot the perfect opportunity to make an ally?

The Celebrity Traitors continues at 8pm on BBC One on Friday October 2, 2026.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors’ Richard E Grant and Maya Jama slammed for ‘big mistake’ by Traitors winner

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