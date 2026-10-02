Charlotte Dawson celebrates ‘getting into her favourite jeans’ following incredible weight loss

Charlotte Dawson has celebrated fitting into her favourite size 10 jeans after weight loss following her third child’s arrival.

The TV personality posted before-and-after footage on Instagram on Thursday, capturing the moment she reached her personal milestone.

The update comes after the birth of her third child last year, whom she shares with fiancé Matt Sarsfield.

Charlotte, 33, stressed that her progress came through healthier habits, without severe restrictions or a quick fix. She is a mother of three, with her youngest now one.

Charlotte Dawson is the mother of three (Credit: Shutterstock / SplashNews.com)

Charlotte Dawson celebrates size 10 jeans milestone after weight loss

In the opening footage, Charlotte appeared in underwear while trying to pull on the jeans. The pair would not move beyond her thighs, prompting her to joke about the struggle.

She explained that she wanted the simple option of wearing jeans with a nice top. Still, Charlotte sounded determined to make that happen.

The video then jumped forward to reveal Charlotte wearing the jeans. She declared: “I did it. I got in my favourite jeans, and I am absolutely buzzing.”

Charlotte Dawson showcases her weight loss in May earlier this year (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Charlotte added that she had slipped into them without struggling. She said she still had a familiar area around her stomach, but remained proud of her progress.

The timing also gave her another reason to celebrate. Her birthday was only two days away when she posted the clip.

Charlotte then confirmed that her favourite pair was a size 10.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Dawson (@charlottedawsy)

Charlotte Dawson credits healthier lifestyle changes

In her accompanying caption, Charlotte said the achievement meant more than any number shown on the scales. She said her pride came from following a sustainable approach through her programme.

Instead, Charlotte credited healthier choices, movement and a change in mindset for her progress. She said those changes had created a lifestyle she could maintain.

Charlotte also emphasised that she had avoided starving herself or following severe restrictions. She summed up her message: “Lifestyle change, not a quick fix.”

However, the post also served to promote her Confidence Curve programme. She characterised it as affordable, realistic and empowering for people at different starting points.

Charlotte thanked existing sign-ups and encouraged others to build confidence. She said she now felt confident, healthy and proud of herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Dawson (@charlottedawsy)

Charlotte Dawson and Matt Sarsfield faced NTA scrutiny

The upbeat post follows renewed attention around Charlotte and Matt’s relationship.

Last month, the pair were seen having a tense conversation at the National Television Awards.

Matt walked away during the exchange at London’s O2 Arena, while Charlotte followed to regain his attention. Hours earlier, they had posed together in their red-carpet outfits.

Charlotte wore a white corset gown, while Matt chose a velour jacket and bow tie.

However, following the ceremony, Charlotte insisted they weren’t arguing.

She explained in a TikTok video: “Me and Matthew are in the Daily Mail for arguing because some pap was taking sneaky pictures and videos of us having a discussion because I didn’t want to go home. And Matthew wanted to go back to the hotel. So I wanted to stay out, and Matt wanted to go home it was midnight, and it was Cinderella time.

“But he got me home, so yeah we’ve not fallen out, we’re best pals, we’re lovers, we’ve not fallen out.”

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