Will Arnett, 56, shares first public comments about relationship with girlfriend half his age

Will Arnett has made his first public comments about his private romance with fashion entrepreneur girlfriend Emma Marciano.

The 56-year-old actor discussed his love life on Monday’s SmartLess podcast.

PEOPLE also confirmed the relationship earlier that week. Will did not name Emma during his conversation with co-hosts Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes.

However, he made his feelings clear and said the romance was going well. The rare update offered a first public glimpse into the couple’s relationship.

Will is dating a woman half his age (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Emma Marciano’s Guess and Mimchik background

Emma, 28, is the daughter of Guess co-founder Maurice Marciano. She is an heiress to the Guess clothing brand and has built her own fashion career.

Emma co-founded Los Angeles label Mimchik with her friend Mia Kazovsky. The pair launched the company in October 2022.

Despite their public profiles, Emma and Will have largely kept the romance away from public discussion.

Will had not publicly discussed their budding relationship before his SmartLess appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Marciano (@emmamarciano)

Will Arnett discusses happiness and uncertainty with girlfriend

The co-hosts asked Will about his love life during the podcast conversation.

Will replied: “I’m very happy, very, very happy. Things are going great.” His answer gave a clear picture of his present feelings.

The focus then shifted when Jason asked where the relationship might stand in five years. Will replied: “If I [bleep]ing knew. I am now 56.” He offered no long-term forecast.

Instead, Will explained that the past two years had changed his approach to plans and expectations. He said life’s unexpected turns had made him focus on what sits directly ahead.

That outlook also shapes how he prepares for whatever might happen next. Will wants to build a strong foundation and surround himself with good people.

He also said he had “done some work on myself” to handle future events more effectively. The actor hopes to react better than he has historically when fresh challenges arrive.

Will Arnett’s previous relationships and family

Before Emma, Will’s last public relationship was with Alessandra Brawn. They dated for five years.

Page Six reported that they quietly separated in late 2024. The former couple welcomed a son in 2020.

Will was previously married to Amy Poehler between 2003 and 2016. The former spouses share two sons.

Read more: Jim Carrey, 64, ‘gets married’ to bride half his age months after making relationship public

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