Jim Carrey has reportedly married his partner Min Ah, months after the couple publicly revealed their romance in Paris.

The Mirror reports the pair exchanged vows during a private ceremony in Los Angeles. However, neither Jim nor Min was quoted confirming the marriage.

No wedding date or further details about the occasion were included.

The report says Jim, 64, and Min, 32, have largely kept their relationship away from public view. They reportedly began their relationship in 2022.

Their reported marriage follows a carefully guarded romance and one notably affectionate public appearance.

Jim reportedly got married in Los Angeles (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jim Carrey and Min Ah revealed romance in Paris

They stepped out together at the César Awards in Paris during February 2026. The appearance marked the first time they had publicly acknowledged being a couple.

The event came months before the reported Los Angeles ceremony.

At the awards, Jim described Min as his “sublime companion”. He added: “I love you, Min Ah.”

His adult daughter, Jane Erin Carrey, and his teenage grandson joined them at the event. It gave the couple a rare public moment after years away from the spotlight.

Until then, the pair had avoided a public confirmation of their romance.

ED! have reached out to Jim’s reps for comment.

Jim Carey previously spoke about his quiet life

Jim has previously explained that he values a quieter existence beyond his acting career.

Speaking to Access Hollywood in 2022, he said: “I really like my quiet life.”

He also discussed painting on canvas, his spiritual life and a sense of having enough.

That interview took place during the year his relationship with Min reportedly began. The couple still waited until February 2026 to make their first acknowledged appearance together.

Jim previously married his Dumb and Dumber co-star Lauren Holly (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jim’s reported wedding would be his third

If confirmed, the Los Angeles ceremony would mark Jim’s third trip down the aisle.

He married actress Lauren Holly, his Dumb and Dumber co-star, in 1996. They divorced in 1997, after irreconcilable differences were cited.

Before Lauren, Jim was married to Melissa Womer. The marriage lasted from 1987 to 1995, and they share an adult daughter, Jane.

Jim later dated Bridget Jones star Renée Zellweger. Mad Men actress January Jones was also linked with him.

He also had a five-year relationship with Jenny McCarthy, which ended in 2010.

If confirmed, this would be Jim’s first marriage since his divorce from Lauren in 1997.

Read more: Kevin Costner, 71, ‘couldn’t be happier’ with much younger girlfriend: ‘He’s thrilled to be seen with someone this young and beautiful’

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