Richard Osman has called for Strictly Come Dancing to rethink Johannes Radebe’s Clauditorium role.

Speaking on his The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, Richard argued that the professional dancer needs material that plays more to his strengths. His comments came after the first live show featuring Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes in their revamped roles.

Emma and Josh shared presenting duties from the dancefloor.

Meanwhile, Johannes took over backstage duties in the Clauditorium.

Johannes’ role has been criticised (Credit: BBC)

Richard Osman wants Strictly to use Johannes differently

The new line-up received a mixed response from viewers, with Richard particularly questioning how Johannes was being used. He suggested the dancer should not simply be handed the same material previously given to Claudia Winkleman.

“Johannes needs a slightly different role in the Clauditorium,” he said.

Richard suggested giving Johannes a more technical remit, similar to the BBC’s Strictly spin-off It Takes Two.

“And Johannes needs something a bit more It Takes Two, where you go into maybe some of the technical details or something a bit more,” he said.

“I’m not sure he can do the emotional journey in the same way that Claudia can, or the comic stuff or the diffusing of the tension.”

Richard spoke about Johannes’ role (Credit: The Rest is Entertainment / YouTube)

Richard Osman also wants celebrity introductions changed

Richard also took issue with the familiar way celebrities introduce themselves to Strictly viewers. He called for phrases including “You’ll probably know me for” and “I’m best known as” to be dropped.

He described the wording as embarrassing for the celebrity, the programme and the audience. Instead, Richard suggested contestants could simply explain what they do rather than announcing how famous they are.

Could Johannes’ role change? (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing ratings put changes under focus

The first live show attracted 4.8 million viewers on Saturday.

The launch, however, peaked at 5.8 million viewers, slightly higher than last year’s 5.6 million peak. However, its average of 5.3 million was just below the 5.4 million recorded in 2025.

A Strictly spokesperson stressed that the programme still topped the night’s viewing figures: “Strictly was the most watched programme of the night, with a peak of 5 million viewers. As ever, overnight ratings do not give the full picture of all those who watch in an on-demand world.”

The new presenting team replaced Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, who both left following the 2025 series. Emma had previously admitted feeling nervous about the live element before introducing the judges and contestants.

Some viewers questioned Josh’s role, while others enjoyed his playful change-partners joke. The mixed reaction leaves Strictly with an early question over how quickly its new presenting roles will settle.

Read more: Strictly star Janette Manrara left ‘devastated’ after being ‘rejected’ from hosting job

Strictly continues on Saturday, October 3 from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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