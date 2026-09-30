This Morning star Ashley James reveals she ‘will have to have surgery’ for incontinence following ‘traumatic’ birth

Ashley James has revealed she will undergo surgery after living with urinary and faecal incontinence for nearly six years.

Speaking on This Morning on Wednesday, the 39-year-old said she will discuss treatment at an appointment this week. Ashley previously explained that a third-degree tear was missed during her son’s “traumatic” birth in 2021, before she was stitched incorrectly.

Her decision marks a significant step after years spent managing a condition which is often hidden from others. The This Morning star’s candid account of managing incontinence in Paris had already brought the condition into public view.

At the weekend, she posed in incontinence pants after leaving a wash bag containing her usual pads on the Eurostar. Her post drew supportive messages from followers and fellow celebrities.

Ashley James opened up about incontinence (Credit: ITV)

Ashley James explains the daily impact of incontinence

Ashley said on This Morning: “For anyone that experiences incontinence, it’s not something you have to put up with. And I will have to have surgery but it’s just the trauma of it.”

She said the condition forces her to organise days and evenings around the possibility of an episode. That burden can remain invisible to everyone around her.

A private health physiotherapist helped Ashley understand that her post-birth symptoms were not normal, she said. Until then, she had wondered whether other mothers experienced the same problems but stayed silent through embarrassment.

The former Made in Chelsea star shares two children with her partner, Tommy Andrews. She has continued speaking publicly about the effect that her birth injuries have had upon everyday life.

Ashley James rejects shame around birth injuries

Ashley said she tries not to feel “shame”, warning that silence offers women no help. She now discusses the practical realities of incontinence openly with her social media followers.

During the Paris trip, Ashley left her wash bag on the Eurostar while travelling with Tommy. He went to buy replacement pads and returned with incontinence pants instead.

She described pulling them on as humbling, while praising Tommy for never making her feel embarrassed. However, Ashley said such acceptance should be the basic standard for partners.

Her post prompted many women to share similar experiences in private messages. Fans and showbiz friends also offered support and praised her openness.

Ashley said those replies reinforced her belief that women should not feel forced to hide incontinence.

Ashley said she’ll undergo surgery for the condition (Credit: ITV)

Ashley James prepares for her next treatment step

Ashley has continued pelvic floor training while deciding how to proceed with surgery. She also called for stronger postpartum care for women living with lasting birth injuries.

Read more: This Morning star Ashley James faces intense backlash as she sobs live on air over Southport Murders

She argued that mothers can face major, sometimes permanent changes after having children.

With her first appointment approaching, Ashley is moving towards treatment after years of adapting her daily life. She is also keeping the conversation public for others facing similar symptoms.

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