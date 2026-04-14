This Morning star Ashley James faces intense backlash as she sobs live on air over Southport Murders

This Morning star Ashley James has been slammed by viewers after she broke down in tears about the Southport murders.

The ITV show returned to screens on Tuesday (April 14) in which the hosts and guest discussed a recent inquiry about the horrific incident in 2024 that saw three girls lose their lives at the hands of killer Axel Rudakubana.

And during the discussion, things took an emotional turn when Ashley broke down in tears. But disgruntled viewers at home were quick to call out presenter Ashley.

This Morning discussed the Southport Murders (Credit: ITV)

Ashley James ‘so upset’ on This Morning

On This Morning, Ashley, Nick Ferrari and hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley spoke about the inquiry into the Southport attacks. The horrific incident claimed the lives of nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, and six-year-old Bebe King.

“I get so upset thinking about it, because ultimately, three little girls went to a Taylor Swift dance class and they never came home,” Ashley said while her voice broke down.

She added: “As a parent, that’s your worst nightmare. Obviously it’s not just those little girls. It’s the eight other girls that AR [Axel Rudakubana] attempted to kill, and the amazing adults that obviously made sure that it wasn’t any worse.”

Things took an emotional turn (Credit: ITV)

Ashley discusses Southport Inquiry

Ashley then went on to point out how there were years of missed opportunity to stop killer Axel. Talking about the failings in the case, Ashley said: “A teenage boy was able to view over a five-year period violent and misogynistic content online.

“His parents didn’t stop it. The police didn’t stop it, the health services didn’t stop it, the tech companies didn’t stop it.

“And with the parents, of course, they bear real responsibility, because they had knowledge that he had purchased weapons. They knew that he tried to leave the house the week before to carry out an attack on his school.”

Ashley broke down (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers slam Ashley

Ashley then called out tech companies for the inappropriate material that teenagers can access online.

She added: “We welcome the report, and the main thing is we need to ensure that something like this is never able to happen again.”

Nonetheless, viewers watching This Morning were not impressed with Ashley and called her out on X. One person said: “Ashley making it about her again making a scene.”

Another added: “Did Ashley just attempt to cry?”

A third disguised viewer penned: “When Ashley cries it just hisses like a radiator being bled for air.”

Read more: This Morning star Ashley James hit with a wave of backlash as she poses in skimpy bikini on luxury break: ‘Tone deaf!’

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