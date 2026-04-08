This Morning star Ashley James hit with a wave of backlash as she poses in skimpy bikini on luxury break: ‘Tone deaf!’

This Morning star Ashley James was slammed by her followers after she recommended a luxury break to her followers during the cost-of-living crisis.

The daytime TV regular, who is also an influencer, took to social media to announce she was on a solo holiday in Tulum. However, despite admitting she needed a “reset”, it didn’t go down well…

Ashley went on a solo holiday and recommended one to her followers (Credit: YouTube)

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This Morning star Ashley James on luxury holiday

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (April 7), Ashley shared a series of snapshots of herself in Tulum, Mexico.

In the first slide, she posed in a skimpy leopard-print bikini top. Meanwhile, in another pic, she was captured sitting down on a hammock in a multi-patterned dress.

In other photos, Ashley enjoyed the stunning beach while donning more bikini tops and co-ords and showed off more iconic landscapes.

“A week away to read, unwind, wake up naturally, eat really good food and just… exist on my own schedule,” she wrote.

“I’ve missed the kiddies SO much, but I really needed this reset. I spent the first few days at @villapescadorestulum – it’s super peaceful and tucked away in the national park. No beach sellers, just quiet, good food and the sea. It’s actually where I wrote Bimbo, and being back there felt really special (and very full circle),” Ashley added.

“Then I moved to @ahautulum for the last few days – right in the middle of Tulum, somewhere I first stayed 10 years ago! It’s definitely busier now, but Ahau still feels calm with live music and a more chilled vibe.”

Ashley explained that “Tulum will always have such a special place in my heart”, adding: “It’s changed so much over the years, but there’s still something about it that feels really magic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley James (@ashleylouisejames)

‘Just book somewhere on the beach’

The 39-year-old noted that while not everyone is into solo trips, she is a fan.

“I’m such an ambivert and I don’t get much time on my own day to day, so this kind of time really fills me back up. And I always forget how nice it is not knowing exactly what the day will look like or who you might end up chatting to. It’s also the perfect antidote to the overstimulation of work / home life!” she said.

“If you’ve ever thought about doing one, I’d really recommend it – Tulum or Bali are such easy places to start. Just book somewhere on the beach and you’ll naturally meet people if you want to.”

She admitted she was “excited to get back to work and my babies and give them 100 percent”.

Ashley concluded: “Remember mums, we can’t pour from an empty cup.”

‘So tone deaf in a cost-of-living crisis’

Despite trying to recommend a holiday for a positive mindset, Ashley’s post backfired on her followers, who insisted she was being “tone deaf”.

“Just book somewhere on the beach’ because it’s that easy. So tone deaf in a cost-of-living crisis. Some people have no option but to ‘pour from an empty cup,'” one user wrote.

““Tulum or Bali are such easy places to start” I’d struggle to afford Bognor! That’s without the fact that I have to use my holiday to cover school holidays. I agree mums can’t pour from an empty cup but do you realise what a privileged position you’re in? A solo holiday just isn’t an option to many of us, no matter how much we’d love it or benefit from it and you just don’t seem yo acknowledge that,” another added.

“”Tulum or Bali are such easy places to book” Wow the priviledge! Most of us are lucky to be able to afford 1 holiday a year. So that would naturally include our partners and children if we have them. Or they have no holiday. Gosh I’m a bit shocked tbh as you come across lovely on TM and I agree with a lot of views,” a third remarked.

“Who took all the photos.. a male slave?” Piers Morgan chimed in and joked.

Read more: This Morning’s Alison Hammond sickened after Ashley James reveals she has head lice

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