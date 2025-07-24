During today’s (July 23) episode of This Morning, Alison Hammond was grossed out after Ashley James revealed she recently had head lice.

For Thursday’s show, Alison Hammond hosted alongside Dermot O’Leary. While covering the latest topics of the day, the pair were joined by Ashley James and Nick Ferrari.

While discussing a separate topic, Nick joked that he didn’t want to hug Ashley, explaining all would become clear…

Alison and Dermot confronted Ashley James about her head lice (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond grossed out by Ashley James having head lice

When viewers finally found out why, Ashley announced she recently had nits in her hair due to her children – Ada, two, and four-year-old Alfie.

“I was banned from the hair and make-up room today,” she said, to which Dermot asked: “You don’t still have them, do you?!”

You don’t still have them, do you?!

“NO!” Ashley responded, stating she had them on Sunday. Trying to persuade Dermot and Alison that she is nit-free, she added: “Guys, I’ve done three treatments!”

After Ashley documented the experience with her Instagram followers, Alison couldn’t help but tell her that she was grossed out, stating: “I could literally see the insect. That was the moment Alison Hammond turned off her camera. I actually saw it and it really made me gag!”

“Why on earth did you post this?!” she asked as the camera panned to Ashley posting her lice moving around on her comb.

Ashley insisted it was a “reality” and that “head lice have always loved me”. She said she used to always catch nits at school. However, this was her first experience as a mum.

Ashley explained that despite not having nits any more, she is cautious of hugging others.

“No one wants to hug you either, not at the minute!” Alison joked.

Ashley said she had head lice over the weekend (Credit: ITV)

‘People have no shame’

Following the discussion with Ashley, viewers reacted online.

“People have no shame any more, you need to share your nits on social media for likes…” one user wrote on X.

“Ashley went from showing her [bleep]s to showing her nits,” another shared.

“Oh how I would prefer Ashley to present this programme,” a third said in a more positive light.

Read more: This Morning star Ashley James reveals three-year-old son rushed to hospital after suffering ‘scary’ seizure

Do you enjoy watching Ashley on This Morning? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.