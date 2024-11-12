This Morning star Ashley James, who shares two children with her partner Tom Andrews, took to her social media page to inform her followers about her son’s shock accident.

Ashley shared an autumnal snap to her Instagram on Monday, November 10, where she stated in the caption that she needed to spread awareness about her son’s condition…

This Morning star Ashley James shares son’s health scare

Ashley penned: “I debated sharing this but wanted to spread awareness as apparently it can be something really common in under 5s!

“I didn’t want to share any distressing photos so these were all taken on Sunday when he was feeling much better and I love them.”

The This Morning star explained that her son Alfie was struck with a stomach ache on Friday evening. Shortly after, his condition appeared to deteriorate.

Ashley detailed: “I got him out of the bath and lay him down think[ing] he maybe had trapped wind and then he started to convulse.

“Long story short we ended up in A&E (eternal thank yous as always to our amazing NHS, long may we fight to protect you!) and I’m about to take him to a Dr appointment today for a follow up just because he still wasn’t sure right on Saturday.”

Ashley James shares distress over son’s ‘scary’ seizure

Alfie was diagnosed with Febrile Seizures, a common condition in children under five when they have a fever.

The presenter went on to say: “When I checked Alf’s temp after his seizure it was 38.1 and the next day was 39.8.

“They usually last for a few minutes and stop on their own. You just need to stay with them and put them in the recovery position. And of course in doubt call 111!”

Of course, Ashley also mentioned just how much distress this had caused.

“When your child is sick it’s like the whole world stops spinning, it was so scary!” she admitted. “But hopefully passing this information on will help any of you who might experience it.

“I’m so glad we had a nice Sunday together locally. And if anyone has any tips of advice please let me know.”

Alfie is just three years old. Ashley also shares daughter Ada, one, with partner Tom.

