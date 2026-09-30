Motsi Mabuse has broken her silence after Strictly Come Dancing’s new presenting team came under fire from some viewers.

Writing on Threads, the judge defended the human imperfections of live television. Motsi also issued a warning about increasingly convincing artificial intelligence.

Her comments came after a mixed response to Strictly’s new hosting trio, Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe.

Motsi wrote: “While people type away, tearing apart real human beings on television, real emotions!!!!!!!”

She continued: “AI is getting better at replacing them. One day we might not even know the difference. And maybe then we’ll miss the days when television was still beautifully, imperfectly human.”

Motsi Mabuse has defended the new Strictly hosts (Credit: BBC)

Strictly’s new hosts divide viewers after live debut

Motsi has been part of Strictly’s judging panel since 2019.

She appears alongside fellow judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke.

Emma has largely enjoyed a warm welcome since the new trio took over the BBC One programme as hosts.

Josh and Johannes, however, have had a bumpier start across their first two programmes. Some viewers criticised Josh for appearing awkward, talking over others and missing two cues during Saturday’s live broadcast.

Johannes also came in for criticism as he settled into live presenting from the auditorium.

Josh and Emma presented from the dancefloor, while Johannes took on contestant interviews from the auditorium.

It was their first live programme together following a pre-recorded launch. Some viewers also questioned whether Strictly really needed three presenters.

The trio replaced Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman after the pair left following the 2025 series.

There was also a playful exchange between Motsi and Josh during feedback for Dame Sarah Storey on Saturday’s live show.

After Craig joked that judging could move along, Josh pretended to skip Motsi’s comments. Motsi jokingly asked whether they would be “friends or enemies”.

But it was all in good humour as Motsi’s remark prompted laughter in the studio.

Josh Widdicombe, Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe have received a mixed reaction to being Strictly’s new hosts (Credit: BBC)

Strictly’s first live show peaks at five million viewers

The BBC said Saturday’s first live programme attracted a peak audience of five million viewers. The programme averaged 4.8 million across two and a half hours.

There was no public vote or elimination.

Read more: Fears for Strictly star Lacey Turner as she suffers nasty infection ahead of Movie Week

The launch show had previously peaked at 5.8 million, while its average audience reached 5.3 million.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday, with the couples taking on Movie Week.

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.15pm on BBC One on Saturday October 3, 2026.

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