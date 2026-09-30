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Emily Atack wipes away tears at the altar in new pictures from her Spanish wedding.

Laura Whitmore shared the candid image on Instagram, capturing Emily shortly before she took her vows.

The gallery offers a fresh look at Emily Atack’s Spanish wedding with Alistair Garner in Mojácar.

The couple welcomed 197 friends and relatives to the hilltop town earlier this month. Laura captioned the collection: “Emily got married!”

Her pictures balance that raw altar moment with lighter glimpses of the evening celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura ⚡️ (@thewhitmore)

Laura Whitmore’s pictures show Emily Atack’s wedding party

Laura’s gallery moves quickly from wedding preparations into the couple’s lively reception.

Emily had changed into a white party dress with a feathered skirt. Laura’s hubby Iain Stirling appears with two espresso martinis as the party gathers pace.

Other photos show the wedding party dancing and enjoying a drink.

Another sweet picture showed Emily wiping away tears as she stood opposite Alistair while exchanging their vows.

Katherine Ryan and Victoria Smurfit joined Laura in another cheerful group picture. David Tennant and Stanley Tucci appear among the wider celebrity guest list.

Emily Atack had two weddings over the summer (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Why Mojácar mattered to Emily Atack

Emily and Alistair held their ceremony in the courtyard of a 16th-century church. Her father, musician Keith Atack, walked her down the aisle.

Mojácar also carries personal memories for the bride. Emily spent childhood holidays around Costa Almería. Her musician father previously had a summer home in the area.

The Spanish gathering followed the couple’s smaller wedding three weeks earlier.

They had married at a Bedfordshire church, then celebrated with a party at their home.

Emily wrote on Instagram: “Yesterday we officially got married among close family and friends. It was absolutely perfect.”

She added that another celebration would follow within weeks.

Emily and Alistair welcomed their son in June 2024. They announced their engagement in July 2025.

Alistair and Emily tied the knot in both the UK and Spain (Credit: MM/WA)

Emily Atack and Alistair Garner unwind in Port Isaac

After the second celebration, Emily and Alistair chose a quieter honeymoon in Port Isaac.

They stayed in a Cornish cottage with their son and explored the fishing village.

Emily’s Instagram pictures captured relaxed moments inside the cottage and trips around the town. She called it their “restful honeymoon in pretty Port Isaac”.

Read more: Emily Atack reveals another stunning wedding look as she says ‘I can’t get over this dress’

Her caption said they played Scrabble, cooked and watched Disney films together. Emily joked that Alistair could not stand fully upright without hitting his head.

The low-key family break contrasted with their 197-guest Spanish celebration.

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