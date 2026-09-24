Emily Atack has unveiled a third wedding dress after she and Alistair Garner celebrated their marriage again in Spain.

The actress showcased the bespoke gown on Instagram Stories, revealing it appeared during the celebration’s opening-night welcome drinks.

Her update follows the couple’s second wedding in Mojácar, held three weeks after their Bedfordshire church ceremony.

Emily Atack has showed off another stunning wedding look (Credit: Instagram)

Emily Atack shares her feathered welcome look

The close-fitting silk design featured a cowl neckline and dramatic feathered hem.

In her post, Emily credited Agent Provocateur with handmaking the bespoke piece. Her blonde hair was styled in bouncy curls for the first evening with guests.

Emily wrote: “Still can’t get over this dress.”

She said it was worn on the first night, when the couple welcomed their guests with drinks. Emily added that she was having such a great time that she barely took any photographs.

She then showed the gown in what she called “all her feathery glory”.

Emily Atack wore three dresses across two weddings

For the Spanish ceremony, Emily changed into an off-the-shoulder gown with a long white train.

That look contrasted with the shoulder-padded, plunging gown worn at her first UK wedding. Together, the outfits created three distinct looks across the welcome event and both ceremonies.

The couple first tied the knot in August before exchanging vows again in Spain three weeks later.

Their Spanish service took place within the courtyard of a 16th-century church. After the vows, the couple walked through a shower of rose petals with their guests watching.

Emily Atack had two weddings over the summer (Credit: Fred Duval)

Emily Atack’s Mojácar wedding had a family connection

The Costa Almería town has a personal connection to Emily’s childhood.

The Sun reports that she spent childhood holidays there, where her musician father Keith had a summer home.

Read more: ‘Dreamy’ Emily Atack stuns fans in bra and low-rise bottoms: ‘How have you had a child?!’

The location therefore linked the celebration with a place from her family’s past.

Several of Emily’s Rivals colleagues joined the couple and their family for the Spanish wedding.

David Tennant, Alex Hassell, Victoria Smurfit and Rufus Jones were among the familiar faces there.

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