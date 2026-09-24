Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer were mistaken for a couple during a night out in Germany.

The football pundits recalled the surprise encounter on their The Rest is Football podcast. Micah Richards then joined the teasing, leaving Alan defending his startled reaction.

The exchange offered a playful contrast to Gary’s comments about being content with single life. However, Alan’s mock offence centred on their age difference rather than the stranger’s assumption.

Gary reveals Alan was mistaken for his partner (Credit: BBC)

Gary Lineker explains the Euro 2024 mix-up

Gary said the moment happened while the pair were heading towards their apartment studio. They had eaten Italian food after covering an early game during Euro 2024.

Their next plan was to watch Austria face Turkey together. On the way, they passed a small shop near a musical theatre venue. A man in a nearby crowd started calling to Gary and Alan in German.

Gary told him he did not speak German, then asked whether he spoke English. The man did, and his question caught both pundits off guard.

Gary recalled him asking: “I want to know how long have you two been together?”

The stranger then added: “You are a really lovely couple.”

Alan was taken aback. Rather than dismissing the misunderstanding, he focused on Gary being ten years older.

Alan joked he was insulted by the mistake (Credit: BBC)

Alan Shearer reveals why he felt insulted

Alan joked that the passer-by might believe an older man was trying to abduct him.

He added: “Honestly, I’ve never been so insulted in all my life. I’m sorry but yeah.”

Micah immediately challenged that complaint. He said Gary and Alan would “make a lovely couple”.

He also described Alan’s response as “harsh” and wondered whether the pair had held hands. That only prolonged the ribbing.

Gary had introduced the tale by saying it had just happened during their journey to the studio. Alan’s reaction then gave Micah plenty of material for further jokes.

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