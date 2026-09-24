Sharon Osbourne ‘devastated’ over Kelly rift as she fears the ‘whole family could fall apart’ 14 months after Ozzy’s death

Sharon Osbourne is reportedly devastated as distance grows between her and daughter Kelly Osbourne.

Heat reports that the pair are barely speaking, 14 months after Ozzy Osbourne’s death. A source claimed Sharon fears more family relationships could break down during an already painful period.

The source said Sharon had shared her fears with friends. “She’s told her friends that she’s lost Ozzy, but she can’t lose her daughter. She’s devastated.”

The reported strain partly concerns Sharon’s support for Tommy Robinson, whom Heat described as a far-right agitator.

Kelly made her opposition clear when recently asked about her mother’s position. She said: “I don’t agree with my mum. That’s one thing that I can say I don’t agree with her on.”

However, Kelly did not say she had ended her relationship with Sharon or wanted permanent estrangement. The reduced contact and Sharon’s alleged reaction come from a source speaking to the magazine.

Sharon’s ‘devastated’ by the rift (Credit: YouTube)

Kelly Osbourne reportedly wants distance and boundaries

Heat’s source claimed Kelly believes some space is healthiest while she works through grief after losing Ozzy. But Sharon has been left “devastated” as they struggle to stay in communication.

The source revealed: “The family feels completely fractured right now, and Sharon is finding it incredibly difficult to bring everyone back together.

“Kelly has become increasingly distant from her, and Sharon’s terrified that – after everything they’ve been through – the whole family could end up falling apart. She’s told her friends that she’s lost Ozzy, but she can’t lose her daughter. She’s devastated.”

However, the source added that “Kelly loves her mum enormously and wants her in her life”. Though, Kelly reportedly believes firmer boundaries are needed for their relationship to work.

The same source claimed she remains willing to support Sharon when needed. Neither woman reportedly wants the current distance to become permanent.

This leaves their relationship strained but not severed. Kelly’s focus is reportedly on healing and protecting herself from issues she finds upsetting.

Kelly Osbourne’s relationship with Aimee is different

Kelly’s stance towards Sharon differs sharply from her permanent break with sister Aimee Osbourne.

During Paul C Brunson’s We Need To Talk podcast, Kelly revealed that she had cut ties with Aimee. She said their relationship had remained fractured for years.

Kelly also recalled feeling that Aimee never really acknowledged her or their brother Jack. That sibling estrangement makes the reported situation with Sharon especially significant.

One relationship is described as finished. The other appears to be undergoing a painful reset.

Heat’s source drew that distinction, presenting Sharon’s relationship as damaged but still deeply important to Kelly.

Kelly reportedly has taken a step back from Sharon (Credit: YouTube)

Sharon and Kelly face fresh strain after Ozzy’s death

The tensions are unfolding after Ozzy’s death in July 2025, which left the family navigating intense grief.

Sharon, Kelly and their relatives first became globally known through the reality series The Osbournes. Sharon and Kelly later attended the Grammys together, where they honoured Ozzy during an emotional tribute.

Heat now claims they have rarely been photographed together in the months since. However, an absence of photographs alone cannot confirm a rift.

The magazine’s source says the distance is deliberate and connected to Kelly’s wish to heal. That remains a source claim rather than an on-record statement from either woman.

Kelly’s public comment does establish a political disagreement with Sharon. It does not, by itself, reveal the private state of their relationship.

For now, the reported rift appears painful rather than final. Both women are said to want a relationship, but with Kelly seeking more space.

Entertainment Daily have reached out to reps for comment.

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