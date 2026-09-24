Stacey Solomon reveals stunning renovations on new home after help from her ex

Stacey Solomon has unveiled a sleek black shower as work gathers pace at her reported £2million new home.

She shared the latest progress on Instagram on Wednesday evening, revealing a special family effort behind the tiling. The presenter said her eldest son Zach worked on the shower alongside his dad.

The update follows the family’s recent move from Pickle Cottage to the new property.

Stacey explained: “This shower, he actually did the tiling with him and his dad together.”

The black-tiled shower sits inside Zach’s en suite, where decorators have also been plastering the walls.

There is progress elsewhere, too. A temporary staircase now leads to the top floor. The family had previously relied on a ladder after moving in.

Stacey Solomon showed off the tiled bathroom in her new home (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey Solomon plans a bold orange bathroom in new home

One of the home’s boldest existing features may also survive the overhaul.

Stacey found a yellow tile which she believes closely matches the bright orange bathroom suite upstairs. That discovery appears to have settled her internal debate over the room’s direction.

She wrote: “I have taken this as my sign to make an orange bathroom up here.”

Her wider plans remain unsettled, particularly around the mansion’s vast Grecian-style bathroom.

Followers have already seen the huge bedroom and adjoining areas, including a sauna and extensive wardrobes.

The bathroom has a central tub and murals depicting partly nude figures. Stacey has considered whether the space should remain a bathroom at all.

An adjoining room is filled with wardrobes, adding another sizeable project to her list.

Stacey Solomon recently moved out of her beloved Pickle Cottage (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Stacey Solomon admits the scale feels overwhelming

Despite visible progress, Stacey has been open about the scale of work.

She admitted: “There is so much to do in this house and I’ve just got to take it slowly.”

Her three sons were sharing one room last week while their own bedrooms were being renovated. The tiled shower now offers an early, visible milestone for the family.

Read more: Joe Swash ‘feeling the pressure’ as he ‘worries’ house move could ‘break’ marriage to Stacey Solomon

The home office is another room awaiting decisions. It contains large wardrobes, a marble fireplace and retro industrial light shades.

Stacey wants to retain the coving and skirting boards already in place. She has also considered upcycling the wardrobes rather than removing them.

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