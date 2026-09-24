22 Kids and Counting star Millie Radford has welcomed her fourth child, a baby boy.

The reality star and her husband, Harley Passmore, announced that they were expecting another child back in March. At the time, they said: “We thought our hands were full… turns out they weren’t full enough! Baby #4 coming soon.”

Millie is already mum to Ophelia, six, Chester, four, and Elodie, three.

Millie Radord announces birth of baby boy

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (Sept 23), Millie shared news that she had given birth.

“Welcome to the world Cooper-Jax,” she wrote, revealing their name. “Weighing 7lb 8oz arrived at 4:16am on 23/09/26.”

The carousel upload featured an adorable first photo of the newborn sleeping. Meanwhile, in the following slide, Millie could be seen cradling her son in the hospital bed.

In the third and final snapshot, Harley was captured with his son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Radford (@millieradfordd)

‘He is so gorgeous’

Following the wholesome news, Millie’s followers congratulated the couple.

“Huge congratulations Millie. Hope you’re both doing well xx,” one user wrote.

“He’s just sooo gorgeous,” another person shared.

“Congratulations, he is so gorgeous xxx,” a third echoed.

“He is gorgeous,” mum Sue Radford commented on the family page.

Millie had her first child at 19 (Credit: YouTube)

Noel Radford predicts he will have over 40 grandchildren

The latest addition to the family has taken Sue to an impressive 13 grandchildren, with the 22 Kids and Counting star now officially a grandmother of 13.

Sue, 51, and husband Noel, 55, are already parents to 22 children and live together in a sprawling 10-bedroom millionaire’s mansion in Morecambe, Lancashire.

The couple have previously opened up about the possibility of their ever-growing family expanding even further, with Noel admitting they could one day have dozens of grandchildren.

Pie shop owner Noel shared: “It would all be complete guesswork, because you just don’t know how your kids’ lives will pan out – which ones will want kids and which won’t.”

“Some who you think might not have kids might go on to have a few – and vice versa. But yes, you do talk about it – and I think it could be around 40 grandchildren, personally. Though it could end up being many more – maybe 60 or 70, perhaps,” he continued.

Read more: Mum-of-four Abbey Clancy, 40, shares baby bombshell with Peter Crouch, 45, as she fears she’s ‘too old’ for another child

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