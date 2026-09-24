Wayne Rooney breaks silence on weight loss and nose job as he reveals reason behind decision to have procedure

Wayne Rooney has stepped out with a slimmer frame and the results of his recent nose operation as he opened up about his weight loss.

Pictures published by MailOnline showed the 40-year-old returning to a London hotel after Wednesday’s joint The One Show appearance. He wore a white polo shirt with beige trousers and white trainers.

The outing followed the couple’s appearance at The Real Rooneys premiere in central London earlier this week. Wayne unveiled a clean-shaven look and longer hair at Tuesday night’s event.

Coleen Rooney accompanied him back to their hotel following The One Show. She wore a loose grey trouser suit, matching camisole and heels.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney appeared on The One Show on Wednesday night (Credit: BBC)

Wayne Rooney addresses weight loss jab claims

Wayne has also addressed claims that weight loss injections were behind his changing appearance.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he insisted his slimmer physique followed sustained work in the gym. He dismissed suggestions that he had used a weight loss pen.

Wayne said: “It’s a shame, because I’m working really hard to lose weight. Apparently I’ve been on the pen.”

His latest comments came as the couple promoted their new Disney+ series. The television project offers viewers access to their family life and changing routines.

Coleen also discussed her own approach to exercise. She said regular gym sessions and Pilates help her feel good and provide valuable personal time.

She explained that fitness remains important because she wants to enjoy her food. The routine also gives her another focus during a busy schedule.

Wayne and Coleen pictured in 2023 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coleen Rooney encouraged Wayne’s nose surgery

Wayne also said Coleen encouraged him to undergo his nose operation after years of snoring. However, the couple explained that the procedure also addressed his breathing difficulties.

Coleen said: “I tried to get him to do it because of his snoring.”

Wayne then explained: “I couldn’t blow one side out of my nose and so I had it fixed.”

The former Manchester United striker had previously broken his nose twice during his football career. He delayed surgery before finally undergoing the procedure this summer.

He first discussed the operation on Stick to United one week after surgery. Plastic tubes remained inside his nose then, while the recovery was causing discomfort.

Wayne and Coleen launch The Real Rooneys

Wayne’s transformation coincides with the arrival of The Real Rooneys. The ten-part Disney+ series was filmed last year.

It follows a major period of change for the household. Wayne’s exit from Plymouth Argyle brought a shift from management towards more time at home.

Read more: Coleen Rooney reveals why she and Wayne have stayed together despite cheating scandals

The programme also explores the couple’s marriage and their experience of raising four sons. The Real Rooneys launches on Disney+ on September 24.

For now, Wayne’s latest appearance has put both his surgery and weight loss back under the spotlight. His explanation remains firmly rooted in gym work and earlier breathing concerns.

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