Peter Byrne, the singer and co-founder of synth-pop group Naked Eyes, has died aged 74.

Naked Eyes confirmed the news on their website, saying he died on Monday, September 14.

The group said Peter died “peacefully” following “a brief illness”. It did not share further information about his illness.

He was best known as the voice of Always Something There to Remind Me. His career also included solo releases, songwriting and a return to Naked Eyes.

Peter’s family, including his three children, is set to hold a private memorial service for the singer.

Peter died following a short illness (Credit: Shutterstock)

‘We lost another one’

Following the heartbreaking news, fans reacted and shared tributes online.

“That’s sad. I loved his music,” one user wrote on X.

“Aw man they showed Peter Byrne of Naked Eyes died. I love the songs “Promises, promises” and “Always something there to remind me”. Such a talent and beautiful voice,” another person shared.

“We lost another one. RIP Peter Byrne,” a third remarked.

“RIP Peter Byrne. Naked Eyes’ self-titled album is one of my favorites. A synth pop masterpiece,” a fourth said.

Fans shared tributes following his death (Credit: Shutterstock)

Peter Byrne led Naked Eyes to synth-pop success

Peter formed Naked Eyes with keyboard player Rob Fisher in 1982. The band released two albums during its original run.

Their electronic reworking of Always Something There to Remind Me became a top 10 hit. Burt Bacharach and Hal David wrote the song.

Three other Naked Eyes singles reached the top 40. They were Promises, Promises, When the Lights Go Out and (What) In the Name of Love.

The original partnership ended after only two years. The split followed Fuel for the Fire, which failed to match their debut’s commercial success.

Peter and Rob never toured together, so audiences did not see the original Naked Eyes partnership live.

Naked Eyes had links to Tears for Fears

Naked Eyes were often associated with fellow 1980s group Tears for Fears.

The musicians knew Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal through an earlier band. Those connections predated both groups’ later chart success.

Rob died on August 25, 1999, aged 39. His death followed complications from surgery for bowel cancer.

Peter returned to the Naked Eyes name

Following years away from the spotlight, Peter released a solo album in 2001.

He began performing under the Naked Eyes name in 2006. Those shows brought the name to stages after the original duo’s studio-only run.

A third album also arrived that year. It combined cover versions with established Naked Eyes songs.

In 2021, Peter released new music for the first time in 37 years. His work extended beyond his own records. He sang backing vocals on Stevie Wonder’s Part-Time Lover.

Peter also worked as a songwriter during his wider career. His credits included I Am The Cute One for Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

The track was released by the then seven-year-old twins in 1993.

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