Penny Lancaster has revealed Sir Rod Stewart had an unknown heart problem before doctors found a blockage this summer.

She shared the update on Vanessa Feltz’s YouTube show At Home With Vanessa. Penny said: “He’s great. He’s really good.”

The singer, 81, needed a coronary stent procedure after medical checks detected a slight blockage, Penny said. It forced him to cancel his remaining 2026 US and Mexico dates.

Those cancellations included a six-night run at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Doctors recommended four weeks away from performing, allowing time for a full recovery.

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Penny Lancaster reveals husband Rod Stewart is back in the gym

Penny said Rod is now doing well, although his family is watching his recovery closely.

“He’s already back in the gym,” she revealed. He has resumed daily activities, but those around him remain cautious.

Penny said she, her brother, Rod’s trainer and doctors are working together to stop him overdoing things.

She added: “We’re not letting him get away with it. He has to do as he’s told.”

The close supervision reflects Rod’s eagerness to stay active. However, his recovery continues under guidance from those around him.

Penny revealed Rod is back in the gym following health issues (Credit: YouTube)

Penny says Rod’s blockage was caught in time

Penny recalled Rod experiencing an upper respiratory infection and later performing at a high-altitude venue.

She said altitude could affect anybody, before adding: “But what we didn’t know was there was an underlying heart issue.”

Medical checks subsequently revealed a slight blockage. Despite this, Penny described Rod as among the fittest people she knows.

She said his fitness compared favourably with somebody in their fifties. Penny added that the problem was caught in time and required a stent.

Before the procedure, Rod’s other health problems had already disrupted several shows. He cancelled Las Vegas performances in May while recovering from a sinus infection.

A respiratory infection causing laryngitis then ruled him out of a San Diego concert in June.

During a Utah performance, he said he had almost fainted and used an oxygen tank. He then continued the concert from a chair.

Rod’s live shows shaped his recovery advice

Penny said doctors were particularly cautious because Rod’s concerts require intense, sustained effort.

She compared his pre-show routine to a boxer preparing in a dressing room. She explained: “He’s on the cycling machine warming his legs up, warming his voice up. He’s getting prepared with his outfit.”

Once the show begins, she said Rod runs on stage and performs for up to two hours. He also races off for quick changes every four or five songs.

Doctors therefore advised him to avoid touring and live performances for four weeks. The aim was to ensure full recovery before he returned to the stage.

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