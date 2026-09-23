Ava Mannings has revealed she was diagnosed with a brain tumour only a week after winning The Voice UK.

The 23-year-old singer then underwent emergency surgery before stepping away from public view. She has now explained her absence in a difficult Instagram video.

Her victory came with support from The Voice UK coaches Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones.

Ava returned to Instagram after almost two years away and showed followers her surgery scar. She described the ordeal as life-changing, while sharing a hopeful update about the operation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ava☆ (@madhatcat)

Ava Mannings explains her sudden disappearance

In the video, the Bristol singer addressed why she vanished so soon after taking the 2024 title.

“So unfortunately, Miss Ava here was diagnosed with a brain tumour back in October 2024, about a week after everyone found out that I had won The Voice. So that’s why I disappeared so quickly,” she explained.

Ava said she was not ready to discuss the full experience. She added that it remained difficult to process because it had changed her life.

Ava said: “I went through some major surgery and I managed to get a very positive result from the surgery.”

She offered no further medical detail in the video. Instead, Ava turned towards her next steps and a return to music.

She invited followers to join a journey she admitted she did not yet know how to navigate. Despite that uncertainty, her closing message was upbeat.

She told fans: “I’m back so watch out everyone.”

The post marks her first Instagram appearance since shortly after her victory. It also signals her intention to resume making music after her treatment.

Ava was coached by Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones (Credit: ITV)

The Voice UK win that launched Ava

Before the programme, Ava worked as a dog groomer and sang away from television. She was 21 when a YouTube video of her singing with a friend led to The Voice UK.

That discovery took her from singing to dogs at work into the ITV competition. Tom and Danny supported her run before she was crowned champion in October 2024.

She beat fellow finalists Deb Orah, Storry and Billy & Louie to secure the title. After winning, Ava said television had never seemed an obvious route for her.

However, she felt The Voice UK suited her because its focus stayed on the contestants’ voices. She also recalled watching talent shows before receiving her own chance to compete.

At that point, Ava said the support around her had been remarkable.

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